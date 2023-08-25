New Zealand
1News

'Hard to answer' - Whakaari owners asked about duty to victims

By Jordan Lane, Digital Reporter
1:21pm
The Buttle brothers, who own Whakaari / White Island.

The Buttle brothers, who own Whakaari / White Island. (Source: 1News)

Evidence from the brothers who own Whakaari/White Island continued to be heard in court today, including their response to a key question: "Does Whakaari Management Limited believe they owe a duty to the victims of the eruption of 9 December 2019?"

Today was the third day of evidence from the Buttles at Auckland District Court, in the form of a lengthy audio-only interview from 2020.

The Buttles had been largely unheard from since the 2019 disaster, before this week.

The charges are focused on alleged health and safety failures in the lead up to the fatal 2019 eruption, which killed 22 people and left 25 others with serious injuries. They come under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

The charges are being brought by WorkSafe and none of them are to do with the eruption itself or the events that followed.

Andrew, James and Peter Buttle are the directors of Whakaari Management Limited, which owns the island.

'I don't know how to put it in to words'

Judge Evangelos Thomas will preside over the trial.

Judge Evangelos Thomas will preside over the trial. (Source: 1News)

Today, the court continued to hear a recording of a WorkSafe interview with the brothers in September 2020.

Towards the end of the recording, one of the WorkSafe investigators asked a direct question.

"Does Whakaari Management Limited believe they owe a duty to the victims of the eruption of 9 December 2019?"

The brothers did not answer "yes" or "no".

Peter Buttle responded: "It's… it's an incredibly hard question to answer because the scale of it was so horrific and it's had such a wide impact on the… on you know, the people that, who died and survivors and their families that it's, it's just, just an unimaginable and to know how to respond to that is just, it's just…

"I don't know how to put it in to words."

Andrew added to his brother's reply.

"I mean it's difficult with investigations," he said. "Coroner investigation, WorkSafe investigation and you know, we're… we're incredibly mindful of the, of the tragedy and its affects. It's impacted us a lot in that regard, I mean…"

Peter spoke again: "Yeah, it's just… there is no way you can respond sensibly to the scale of that disaster."

'It's easy to look in hindsight'

Floral tributes on a fence at the Whakatane Wharf on December 10, 2019.

Floral tributes on a fence at the Whakatane Wharf on December 10, 2019. (Source: Getty)

After the recording had finished, a lawyer read out a statement from Peter Buttle.

The statement explained that the brothers' grandfather bought the island in 1936 and it's been in the family ever since.

Peter added that people would ask his grandfather why he'd bought the island.

"He just said 'Oh, I thought it would be nice to own a volcano'.

"Then he passed the island on to my father in 1958," Peter said.

Their father owned it until his death and had a "deep connection" with Whakaari, taking the boys out to visit it.

"In those days you just walked onto the island and walked up the crater without any real awareness of the risk that you were taking."

Later in the statement, Peter said: "What happened was a shock to everybody. It's easy to look in hindsight, and I wish we knew and I wish we had the ability to have a bit of foresight, because what happened was a terrible disaster.

"We believe we had put in place everything that we could possible have put in place to ensure the operators operated safely, and we were very confident in the operators we have that they were extremely safety conscious."

The case in brief

WorkSafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald KC.

WorkSafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald KC. (Source: 1News)

Whakaari Management Limited and its directors Andrew, James and Peter Buttle, as well as ID Tours New Zealand Limited and Tauranga Tourism Services Limited, are the defendants in the ongoing judge-only trial.

Thirteen defendants were originally charged, nearly a year after the eruption.

NEMA had its charges dismissed in March, and was awarded costs of $40,000.

Inflite Charters, GNS Science, White Island Tours, Volcanic Air Safaris Limited, Aerius Limited and Kahu New Zealand Limited have entered guilty pleas. Inflite was ordered to pay $267,500 while the others are yet to be sentenced.

Volcanic Air Safaris pleaded guilty to two charges and faces a maximum charge of $1.5 million for each charge.

Aerius pleaded guilty to two charges and faces a maximum fine of $500,000 for each charge.

Kahu NZ pleaded guilty to two charges and faces a maximum fine of $500,000 for each charge.

In addition, WorkSafe itself was the subject of an independent review relating to the island's eruption. That 2021 review found the regulator "fell short of good practice in its regulation of activities on Whakaari White Island over the 2014-19 period".

The trial continues.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyAucklandNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cause of Auckland CBD gas leak revealed

Cause of Auckland CBD gas leak revealed

People were warned to shut all windows and doors and consider evacuating amid the incident last night.

1:02pm

Police regularly patrolling grounds at Auckland school

Police regularly patrolling grounds at Auckland school

It comes after several cases of bullying and violence at the school in recent years.

7:58am

5:58

Auckland CBD gas leak now contained

Auckland CBD gas leak now contained

8:57pm

2:46

Auckland Council backs $2b flood buyout deal with Govt

Auckland Council backs $2b flood buyout deal with Govt

7:29pm

3:36

Rotorua mum 'devastated' after daughter brutally assaulted at bus stop

Rotorua mum 'devastated' after daughter brutally assaulted at bus stop

6:28pm

Auckland CBD urged to shut windows, consider evacuating amid gas leak

Auckland CBD urged to shut windows, consider evacuating amid gas leak

5:40pm

0:51

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Motu fight to go ahead with same ref despite trainer's threats

Motu fight to go ahead with same ref despite trainer's threats

19 mins ago

Steve Kerr on Tall Blacks: 'We have great respect for them'

1:02

Steve Kerr on Tall Blacks: 'We have great respect for them'

39 mins ago

Hipkins back at work after caring for sick daughter

Hipkins back at work after caring for sick daughter

1:21pm

'Hard to answer' - Whakaari owners asked about duty to victims

'Hard to answer' - Whakaari owners asked about duty to victims

1:02pm

Cause of Auckland CBD gas leak revealed

Cause of Auckland CBD gas leak revealed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

The 35-year-old singer has denied allegations of discrimination and creating a "hostile work environment" made by three former members of her Big Grrrls dance troupe.

9:37am

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

The singer-songwriter video called in from what looked like his living room.

9:14am

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

5:00am

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

3:36pm

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Wed, Aug 23