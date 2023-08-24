World
Two boys charged over 'once in a decade' Sydney blaze

By Aziz Al Saafin, Australia Correspondent
1:45pm
T﻿wo teenagers have been charged over the massive inferno which engulfed a Sydney building.

T﻿wo teenagers have been charged over the massive inferno which engulfed a Sydney building. (Source: 1News)

Two 13-year-old boys have been charged over a major fire that destroyed a heritage-listed building in inner Sydney.

Some 120 firefighters and 20 trucks were called in to contain the fire that erupted on Thursday, May 25.

Hundreds were evacuated as plumes of thick smoke drifted over the city.

The remains of the building that was to be transformed into a hotel.

The remains of the building that was to be transformed into a hotel. (Source: FRNSW Media)

The exterior wall sent debris flying onto the streets and onto two neighbouring buildings which then caught fire. They were eventually demolished.

The site was being redeveloped into a 123-room hotel but at the time of the fire was a well-known spot for rough sleepers.

No one was injured in the fire but it caused major road closures and public transport diversions during peak-hour.

Detectives have now charged two teenage boys for the offences of destroy property in company worth more than $5000 and entering enclosed land without lawful excuse.

One of the 13 year olds has also been charged with two counts of shoplifting after allegedly stealing from a grocery store on the same day.

Both are due to appear at a children's court on October 4.

