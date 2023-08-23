Health
Glass pieces potentially inside recalled batch of kombucha

12:48pm
The Homegrown Juice Company brand Raw Kombucha Sparkling Ginger

The Homegrown Juice Company brand Raw Kombucha Sparkling Ginger (Source: Supplied)

A specific batch of kombucha produced by The Homegrown Juice Company has been recalled due to the possible presence of glass pieces inside the bottles.

The recall of "Raw Kombucha Sparkling Ginger" was announced by MPI on Wednesday after the company involved discovered an issue with its bottling equipment.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said: "Due to an issue with bottling equipment, there may be some glass pieces inside bottles of Homegrown Juice Raw Kombucha Sparkling Ginger with a best-before date of 17/08/24."

There have been no reports of injuries resulting from the contamination, and the product has been removed from store shelves, according to MPI. The affected products are sold in 350ml bottles at supermarkets nationwide, though not overseas.

People who bought the kombucha are advised not to drink it and to return it to the place of purchase for a refund, or otherwise throw it away.

Arbuckle said: "As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with The Homegrown Juice Company to understand how the problem occurred and prevent its recurrence.

"If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116."

New ZealandFood and DrinkHealth

