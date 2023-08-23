Politics
1News

ACT's Seymour 'happy' another candidate left a month ago

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
53 mins ago
ACT leader David Seymour.

ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: 1News)

ACT Party leader David Seymour has confirmed another party candidate - who joked former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thought about throwing people in gulags and suggested mask use led to dictatorship - stood down a month ago.

Upon hearing an example of the former candidate's social media posts, he said he was "pretty happy about that now".

He said, however, the candidate stood down for "personal reasons".

Seymour was confronted about former ACT Party candidate Anto Coates' social media posts today, which included a parody song that referred to former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern thinking about throwing people in a gulag - a Soviet forced labour camp where about 1.6 million people died.

It was to the tune of When You Say Nothing At All, a song popularised by Ronan Keating.

Seymour said Coates - who was number 33 on the party's list - had "decided he didn't want to stand anymore" and stepped down for personal reasons "about a month ago".

"He had his own reasons, it's not for me to discuss."

Seymour said he had not looked at the videos of parody songs Coates had posted on social media.

"He hasn't been a candidate for about a month and I'm pretty happy about that now."

Coates had also posted a song to the tune of Your Song by Elton John, with the lyrics:

"You can tell everybody to wear a mask. It's not quite North Korea but that's how it starts... the world's going bankrupt but never you fear, at least 93-year-olds will live one more year."

'Unacceptable'' posts

It comes as 1News revealed ACT's Rangitata candidate Elaine Naidu Franz quit today over a social media posts where she likened vaccine mandates to Nazi concentration camps.

Elaine Naidu Franz

Elaine Naidu Franz (Source: Supplied)

The posts were brought to Seymour's attention when 1News approached him for comment about them. Seymour said the comments were "unacceptable".

Another candidate - Darren Gilchrist - the ACT candidate for Waikato - apologised for comments speculating drowning victims died due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the Telegram app, Gilchrist posted: "Well over 40 drownings this summer so far. Given the jab side effects of myocarditis/heart attacks, and blood clotting, I'm thinking there is a likely link to jabs."

Gilchrist earlier told 1News he did not hold that view and was "just asking questions". He remained an ACT candidate.

This afternoon, Seymour said some candidates had "slipped through the net".

Darren Gilchrist

Darren Gilchrist (Source: Supplied)

Naidu Franz had not shown "any inkling of being someone that would make a comment like that," he said.

"So we were a bit surprised, we're just glad they've stepped down," he said, referring to Naidu Franz.

Asked if the revelations told him anything about who the party was attracting, he said he didn't think so.

Asked if there was anyone else that might need to resign before the election, Seymour said: "You never say never".

"We strongly regret that one person in particular slipped through that net, they're no longer a candidate and obviously we keep our eyes open, I'm sure [the media] will do your best to help us find some more."

"We dealt with it in literally 15 minutes, they are no longer a candidate for us."

Selection process

Asked about ACT's candidate woes, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said all political parties needed to make sure they had a good candidate selection process.

"There's no such thing as an absolutely fool-proof candidate selection process, but where there are basic alarm bells and basic warning signs, a party should pick that up.

"The fact that ACT have been selecting these people really is a bit of a warning sign of what you could get under a National-ACT-New Zealand First government.

"Some parties are courting conspiracy theorists more than others and ACT certainly seem to be."

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson said she believed ACT having a now former candidate with those views was "a little bit typical, I think, of where the ACT Party actually wants to land a lot".

"Looking into the fringes. So I'm not too surprised."

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa Packer said she was not surprised by the situation because of "the extremism" of the ACT Party.

"We're not surprised that that's only been revealed by others and not from themselves. They're a party that hide a lot and don't disclose all that's going on within them."

Labour MP Willie Jackson said the ACT Party had "some extreme views".

"They've moved her on, so good on them."

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Michael Wood ordered to apologise to Parliament over shareholdings

Michael Wood ordered to apologise to Parliament over shareholdings

The Privileges Committee found Wood was neglectful in his duties, but his "shortcomings" were not enough to amount to contempt.

2:26pm

ACT candidate who compared vaccine mandates to concentration camps quits

ACT candidate who compared vaccine mandates to concentration camps quits

ACT leader David Seymour said he found the comments "unacceptable".

12:33pm

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

10:26am

Luxon responds to claim 'diversity' cost a senior MP his job

Luxon responds to claim 'diversity' cost a senior MP his job

8:49am

7:58

Poll: Do Kiwis want wealth tax for universal free dental care?

Poll: Do Kiwis want wealth tax for universal free dental care?

6:31pm

2:26

Labour pledges to halve number of vape stores if re-elected

Labour pledges to halve number of vape stores if re-elected

6:18pm

2:34

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

6 mins ago

Stepson charged with murder over 'mummified' remains in QLD house

Stepson charged with murder over 'mummified' remains in QLD house

21 mins ago

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

27 mins ago

BREAKING

Poacher who sold $300k of crayfish to black market ring jailed

Poacher who sold $300k of crayfish to black market ring jailed

28 mins ago

Man who died in 'heartbreaking' Hamilton house fire named

0:44

Man who died in 'heartbreaking' Hamilton house fire named

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Barrymore was interviewing singer and actress Reneé Rapp at a panel discussion when the interruption occurred.

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

The South Auckland college is a finalist in the secondary schools choral festival The Big Sing.

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

Tue, Aug 22

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Tue, Aug 22