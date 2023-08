The Weeknd has announced a one-off NZ show at Auckland's Eden Park.

The star is bringing his After Hours Til Dawn tour to Auckland on Thursday, December 7.

It comes after the Blinding Lights singer recently posted an image featuring the Australian flag to his Instagram stories, leaving fans wondering if he was about to head down under.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, released his fifth studio album Dawn FM last year.

Tickets go on sale through Live Nation this Friday.