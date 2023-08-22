New Zealand
Heavy seas damage bow door of Interislander ferry

By Jessica Swan
8:31am
KiwiRail said "minor impact damage" to the bow door of the Kaitaki was found during pre-departure preparation on Monday night and repairs are underway.

The Interislander's Kaitaki ferry has been damaged after heavy seas last night, resulting in cancellations.

The damage has seen four sailings cancelled — the 8.30pm last night, the 2.30am from Picton today, along with the 8.45am from Wellington and the 2.15pm from Picton. The 8.30pm sailing from Wellington tonight has not been affected.

The Kaitaki had been out of action two weeks ago after a mechanical issue led to a steering complication, forcing passengers to sleep on board. Interislander is also missing its Kaiarahi ferry, which is currently in Singapore undertaking scheduled maintenance.

Meanwhile, both Interislander and Bluebridge are warning deteriorating weather conditions may also affect services today.

Bluebridge said the sailings will be "rough" and may take longer than normal.

