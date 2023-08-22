Dame Lisa Carrington out of K2 500m for world championships

A new-look K2 500 crew, without Dame Lisa Carrington, will represent New Zealand at this week’s Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, Germany.

Aimee Fisher, Carrington’s rival for the K1 spot earlier in the year, will team up with former surf-ski specialist Danielle McKenzie in the event. Each country is only allowed one boat per event at the World Championships.

But it is by no means an indication that Carrington will not be in the boat at the Paris Olympics.

Under quota rules in the K1 and K2 classes, an athlete can only earn one Olympic spot for their country – for example if Carrington’s to qualify with the K4, she can’t also earn a quota spot in the K2 500.

So, Canoe Racing New Zealand has made the call to try to qualify more athletes for Paris, with a maximum of six men and six women allowed under ICF rules. With qualification earning the spot for the specific boat rather than the athlete, it means Carrington can still compete in the K1 at the Olympics, with K4 qualification earning a K1 spot as well.

Carrington will team up with Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan in the K4 boat, that quartet having claimed bronze at World Cup One in May, while also racing in the K1 200 – no longer an Olympic class – and the K1 500.

CRNZ has put a focus for the regatta on qualifying the K4 for both the men and women.

The men’s quartet is made up of Max Brown, Zach Ferkins, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth.