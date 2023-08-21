Whanganui man arrested in connection to false investment scam

A 52-year-old Whanganui man has been charged with money laundering in relation to a false investment scam circulating New Zealand.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Taylor said police had received multiple reports of "false term deposit scam".

"The offender/s claim to be investment advisors, receiving significant amounts of money from victims," he said.

"Scams of this nature are often internationally based and utilise New Zealanders as mules giving their scam a sense of legitimacy.

"Enquiries into this scam continue."

The man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow, on five charges of money laundering.

Police have advice on avoiding scams on its online scams page.