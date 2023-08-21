Phil Spencer pays emotional tribute to parents killed in car crash

Phil Spencer, the British TV presenter of Location, Location, Location, has shared an emotional tribute to his parents who died in a car accident.

Spencer, 53, posted a long message on Instagram, expressing his grief and gratitude for his parents' long and happy marriage.

His parents Richard, 89, and mother Anne, 82, died in a single-vehicle collision around midday on Friday (local time), according to Kent Police.

"Very sadly both of my amazing parents died on Friday," he wrote.

"As a family, we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.

"Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), Mum's Parkinson's and Dad's Dementia had been worsening and the long-term future was set to be a challenge.

"So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking: 'now it looks like we will probably go together.' And so they did.

"That was what God had planned for them — and it was a good plan.

Phil Spencer, Location, Location, Location host. (Source: Getty)

"The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river. There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it — they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

"Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.

"As many farmers do — my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts — he pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.

"Although desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief — all family are clear that if there can ever be such a thing as having a "good end" — this was it.

"It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage — to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future."

He ended his post with: "Mum and Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be ❤️."

Yesterday, Spencer's co-star Kirstie Allsopp confirmed the tragic news and asked fans to join her in "sending so much love" to Spencer.

She added today: "Such a brave and loving statement and so typical of you and your lovely family. So many people have you all in their thoughts and prayers."

Local police have said of the crash: "Officers attended along with other emergency services and a man and woman in their 80s were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased," police said.

"A third person, a woman in her 60s, was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

"The next of kin has been informed and a report will now be prepared for the coroner."