Te Pāti Māori list: 20-year-old ranked at number four

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
10:16am
A pōhiri was held at Te Wharekura o Raakaumangamanga on Thursday; Te Pāti Māori announcing Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke as their representative for the Hauraki Waikato electorate.

Te Pāti Māori may provide New Zealand's youngest-ever MP at the election, announcing a 20-year-old at number four on its list.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clark was announced as the Pāti Māori candidate for Hauraki-Waikato in June, challenging incumbent Nanaia Mahuta, who has held the seat for 15 years.

Te Pāti Māori's 2023 general election list, announced today, places Maipi-Clark high enough to secure a place in Parliament, should her party's poll fortunes continue on October 14.

The last 1News Verian poll, at the end of July, saw te Pāti Māori collecting 3% of the vote. Assuming Rawiri Waititi retains his Waiariki seat, that means the party would have four seats in Parliament.

Maipi-Clarke is an author, working in māramataka (the Māori lunar calendar), and is a Māori rights advocate. She is the mokopuna of Māori activist Hana Te Hemara and the daughter of Māori broadcaster Potaka Maipi.

A release from the party said it was "walking the talk toward an Aotearoa hou (new New Zealand)".

"With our top 3 candidates (1. Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, 2. Rawiri Waititi, and 3. Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana has every chance of becoming Aotearoa's youngest MP at the next election."

Ngarewa-Packer, who is running in the Te Tai Hauāuru seat, is a list MP, having failed to win the seat in 2020. It is held by Labour's Adrian Rurawhe.

Meka Whaitiri won Ikaroa-Rāwhiti for Labour before defecting to te Pāti Māori in May. The seat has been held by a Labour candidate since 2013.

Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer speak to media after the release of Budget 2023

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said the party was "intergenerational".

"We are laying the blueprint for an Aotearoa hou and are putting our money where our mouth is. Hana is our succession plan. She embodies the future of this country.

"Today is the beginning of our succession plan for an Aotearoa hou."

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said rangatahi were "more politically engaged than any other generation".

"It's time we listen to them and make way for them. When we talk about an Aotearoa hou we are talking about people like Hana.

"We have put together a formidable candidate list, stacked with rangatahi who will lead us into the election. We will be running a two-tick campaign to make this happen."

The list showed the party was running candidates in all seven Māori electorate seats, and one in a general seat - Rotorua - which is currently held by National's Todd McClay.

Te Pāti Māori's 2023 party list

1. Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (running in Te Tai Hauāuru)

2. Rawiri Waititi (Waiariki)

3. Meka Whaitiri (Ikaroa-Rāwhiti)

4. Hana Maipi (Hauraki-Waikato)

5. Tākuta (Doc) Ferris (Te Tai Tonga)

6. Takutai Kemp (Tāmaki Makaurau)

7. Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (Te Tai Tokerau)

8. Merepeka Raukawa-Tait (Rotorua)

9. Eru Kapa-Kingi

10. Keanu Flavell

11. Hilda Peters

12. Arabela Boatwright

13. Pere Huriwai-Seger

14. Hoera Kereama

15. Te Ao Kapa

16. Bridget Bell

17. Te Whakapono Waikare

18. Rivah Hura

19. Conor Watene-O'Sullivan

20. Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish

21. Lady Tureiti Moxon

22. Dedrie Hemingway

23. Nancy Tuaine

24. Teresa Butler

25. Kyla Campbell-Kamariera

26. Jacqui Harema

27. Te Waka Ruapounamu McLeod

28. John Tamihere

29. Elijah Pue

30. Rangi Mclean

New ZealandPoliticsTe Ao MāoriYour Vote 2023

InterCity buses better than Govt's $105m regional trains pitch - National

Brown added that central government investment into walking and cycling projects "needs to be flatlined, to be honest".

TOP proposes new investor visa to fund climate refugee intake

Party leader Raf Manji announced the policy this morning on Q+A with Jack Tame.

Congestion tax: National wants to 'rapidly' legislate for system

Māori landowners in Nelson say $1b lost by Crown's broken promise

Watch: Shane Jones appeals to voters with rendition of rock classic

'Strong team' - National releases party list as election looms

