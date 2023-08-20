New Zealand
1News

Iconic student radio station sells vinyl collection to reduce debt

6:00am

Iconic Auckland student radio station 95bFM is selling some of its 6000-strong vinyl record collection in an effort to stay on air.

A big turnout of record enthusiasts attended the sale at the University of Auckland on Saturday to not only pick up some records, but to support fundraising efforts to alleviate "big" debt at the station.

"bFM has struck a deal with a shareholder, who has promised continued support, if the station raises cash first," said general manager Tom Tremewan.

"I’m really optimistic that this is going to put us in a really good stead."

1News' Simon Mercep went along to check out the collection in the fascinating video above.

New ZealandAucklandMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Arrests and vehicles seized at Auckland gang funeral

Arrests and vehicles seized at Auckland gang funeral

The funeral was for a man who was fatally shot following a brawl between members of the Head Hunters MC and Rebel MC gangs at a Pt England reserve.

5:23pm

0:43

Missing Auckland girl, 12, found 'safe and well'

Missing Auckland girl, 12, found 'safe and well'

She had been reported missing from Bucklands Beach.

9:33am

'Highly visible' police presence in Auckland ahead of gang funeral

'Highly visible' police presence in Auckland ahead of gang funeral

Fri, Aug 18

Auckland's infamous motorway pig gets new home, name

Auckland's infamous motorway pig gets new home, name

Fri, Aug 18

1:40

Alan Hall to get $5m payout for wrongful murder conviction

Alan Hall to get $5m payout for wrongful murder conviction

Fri, Aug 18

5:26

Worker speaks out after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

Worker speaks out after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

Fri, Aug 18

5:06

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

31 mins ago

Call for urgent work as Women's Refuge referrals remain high

Call for urgent work as Women's Refuge referrals remain high

7:30am

Black Caps stunned by UAE in shock T20 loss

Black Caps stunned by UAE in shock T20 loss

6:55am

Ukraine: 6-year-old girl among dead in latest Russian missile attack

Ukraine: 6-year-old girl among dead in latest Russian missile attack

6:30am

$4.3m vase recovered in sting after Swiss art museum heist

$4.3m vase recovered in sting after Swiss art museum heist

6:00am

Iconic student radio station sells vinyl collection to reduce debt

2:06

Iconic student radio station sells vinyl collection to reduce debt

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years