Iconic student radio station sells vinyl collection to reduce debt

Iconic Auckland student radio station 95bFM is selling some of its 6000-strong vinyl record collection in an effort to stay on air.

A big turnout of record enthusiasts attended the sale at the University of Auckland on Saturday to not only pick up some records, but to support fundraising efforts to alleviate "big" debt at the station.

"bFM has struck a deal with a shareholder, who has promised continued support, if the station raises cash first," said general manager Tom Tremewan.

"I’m really optimistic that this is going to put us in a really good stead."

1News' Simon Mercep went along to check out the collection in the fascinating video above.