'Strong team' - National releases party list as election looms

The National Party has announced its list of candidates for the October 14 election, with leader Christopher Luxon calling it a strong team.
"We have a fantastic set of talent. I'm very proud that we actually have a balanced team," Luxon said at the announcement.
Michael Woodhouse, a senior minister in the John Key government, announced today that he would stand aside and is not on the list, Luxon said at a press conference.
"It was clear from the ranking offered that I was not part of the leadership's thinking regarding ministerial decisions, so I feel the best thing to do is stand aside to allow a fresher face into the caucus from the list."
Luxon said he respected Woodhouse's decision and spoke to him today.
"I'm very proud of the diversity that we're building into this list," Luxon said.
There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, Māori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.
Controversial MP Sam Uffindell of Tauranga has dropped to number 57 on the list.
National Party President Sylvia Wood said the list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.
"This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead."
National's 2023 party list
- Christopher Luxon, Botany
- Nicola Willis, Ōhāriu
- Chris Bishop, Hutt South
- Shane Reti, Whangārei
- Paul Goldsmith, Epsom
- Louise Upston, Taupō
- Erica Stanford, East Coast Bays
- Matt Doocey, Waimakariri
- Simeon Brown, Pakuranga
- Judith Collins, Papakura
- Mark Mitchell, Whangaparāoa
- Todd McClay, Rotorua
- Melissa Lee, Mt Albert
- Gerry Brownlee, List
- Andrew Bayly, Port Waikato
- Penny Simmonds, Invercargill
- Simon Watts, North Shore
- Chris Penk, Kaipara ki Mahurangi
- Nicola Grigg, Selywn
- Nancy Lu, List
- Suze Redmayne, Rangitīkei
- Katie Nimon, Napier
- Catherine Wedd, Tukituki
- Tama Potaka, Hamilton West
- Agnes Loheni, List
- Maureen Pugh, West Coast-Tasman
- Emma Chatterton, Remutaka
- James Christmas, List
- Dale Stephens, Christchurch Central
- Siva Kilari, Manurewa
- Harete Hipango, Te Tai Hauāuru
- Rosemary Bourke, Māngere
- Frances Hughes, Mana
- Paulo Garcia, New Lynn
- Blair Cameron, Nelson
- Barbara Kuriger, Taranaki-King Country
- Tracy Summerfield, Wigram
- Hinurewa te Hau, Tāmaki Makaurau
- Angee Nicholas, Te Atatū
- Vanessa Weenink, Banks Peninsula
- Rima Nakhle, Takanini
- Ruby Schaumkel, Kelston
- Mahesh Muralidhar, Auckland Central
- Dana Kirkpatrick, East Coast
- Scott Sheeran, Wellington Central
- Navtej Singh Randhawa, Panmure-Ōtāhuhu
- Carl Bates, Whanganui
- Carlos Cheung, Mt Roskill
- Matthew French, Taieri
- Matt Stock, Christchurch East
- Karunā Muthu, Rongotai
- Ankit Bansal, Palmerston North
- Joseph Mooney, Southland
- Simon O'Connor, Tāmaki
- Scott Simpson, Coromandel
- Stuart Smith, Kaikōura
- Sam Uffindell, Tauranga
- Tim van de Molen, Waikato
- Miles Anderson, Waitaki
- Dan Bidois, Northcote
- Mike Butterick, Wairarapa
- Cameron Brewer, Upper Harbour
- Hamish Campbell, Ilam
- Tim Costley, Ōtaki
- Greg Fleming, Maungakiekie
- Ryan Hamilton, Hamilton East
- David MacLeod, New Plymouth
- Grant McCallum, Northland
- James Meager, Rangitata
- Tom Rutherford, Bay of Plenty
- Felicity Foy, List
- Janelle Hocking, List
- Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, List
- Senthuran Arulanantham, List
National is the last major party to announce its list, as Labour, the Greens and ACT have confirmed their candidates.
