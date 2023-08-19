'Strong team' - National releases party list as election looms

The National Party has announced its list of candidates for the October 14 election, with leader Christopher Luxon calling it a strong team.

"We have a fantastic set of talent. I'm very proud that we actually have a balanced team," Luxon said at the announcement.

Woodhouse has stood aside and is not on the party list. (Source: 1News)

Michael Woodhouse, a senior minister in the John Key government, announced today that he would stand aside and is not on the list, Luxon said at a press conference.

"It was clear from the ranking offered that I was not part of the leadership's thinking regarding ministerial decisions, so I feel the best thing to do is stand aside to allow a fresher face into the caucus from the list."

Luxon said he respected Woodhouse's decision and spoke to him today.

"I'm very proud of the diversity that we're building into this list," Luxon said.

There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, Māori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.

Controversial MP Sam Uffindell of Tauranga has dropped to number 57 on the list.

National Party President Sylvia Wood said the list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.

"This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead."

National's 2023 party list

Christopher Luxon, Botany Nicola Willis, Ōhāriu Chris Bishop, Hutt South Shane Reti, Whangārei Paul Goldsmith, Epsom Louise Upston, Taupō Erica Stanford, East Coast Bays Matt Doocey, Waimakariri Simeon Brown, Pakuranga Judith Collins, Papakura Mark Mitchell, Whangaparāoa Todd McClay, Rotorua Melissa Lee, Mt Albert Gerry Brownlee, List Andrew Bayly, Port Waikato Penny Simmonds, Invercargill Simon Watts, North Shore Chris Penk, Kaipara ki Mahurangi Nicola Grigg, Selywn Nancy Lu, List Suze Redmayne, Rangitīkei Katie Nimon, Napier Catherine Wedd, Tukituki Tama Potaka, Hamilton West Agnes Loheni, List Maureen Pugh, West Coast-Tasman Emma Chatterton, Remutaka James Christmas, List Dale Stephens, Christchurch Central Siva Kilari, Manurewa Harete Hipango, Te Tai Hauāuru Rosemary Bourke, Māngere Frances Hughes, Mana Paulo Garcia, New Lynn Blair Cameron, Nelson Barbara Kuriger, Taranaki-King Country Tracy Summerfield, Wigram Hinurewa te Hau, Tāmaki Makaurau Angee Nicholas, Te Atatū Vanessa Weenink, Banks Peninsula Rima Nakhle, Takanini Ruby Schaumkel, Kelston Mahesh Muralidhar, Auckland Central Dana Kirkpatrick, East Coast Scott Sheeran, Wellington Central Navtej Singh Randhawa, Panmure-Ōtāhuhu Carl Bates, Whanganui Carlos Cheung, Mt Roskill Matthew French, Taieri Matt Stock, Christchurch East Karunā Muthu, Rongotai Ankit Bansal, Palmerston North Joseph Mooney, Southland Simon O'Connor, Tāmaki Scott Simpson, Coromandel Stuart Smith, Kaikōura Sam Uffindell, Tauranga Tim van de Molen, Waikato Miles Anderson, Waitaki Dan Bidois, Northcote Mike Butterick, Wairarapa Cameron Brewer, Upper Harbour Hamish Campbell, Ilam Tim Costley, Ōtaki Greg Fleming, Maungakiekie Ryan Hamilton, Hamilton East David MacLeod, New Plymouth Grant McCallum, Northland James Meager, Rangitata Tom Rutherford, Bay of Plenty Felicity Foy, List Janelle Hocking, List Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, List Senthuran Arulanantham, List

National is the last major party to announce its list, as Labour, the Greens and ACT have confirmed their candidates.

