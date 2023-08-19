'Strong team' - National releases party list as election looms

Politics

The National Party has announced its list of candidates for the October 14 election, with leader Christopher Luxon calling it a strong team.

"We have a fantastic set of talent. I'm very proud that we actually have a balanced team," Luxon said at the announcement.

Woodhouse has stood aside and is not on the party list.

Woodhouse has stood aside and is not on the party list. (Source: 1News)

Michael Woodhouse, a senior minister in the John Key government, announced today that he would stand aside and is not on the list, Luxon said at a press conference.

"It was clear from the ranking offered that I was not part of the leadership's thinking regarding ministerial decisions, so I feel the best thing to do is stand aside to allow a fresher face into the caucus from the list."

Luxon said he respected Woodhouse's decision and spoke to him today.

"I'm very proud of the diversity that we're building into this list," Luxon said.

There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, Māori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.

Controversial MP Sam Uffindell of Tauranga has dropped to number 57 on the list.

National Party President Sylvia Wood said the list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.

"This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead."

National's 2023 party list

  1. Christopher Luxon, Botany
  2. Nicola Willis, Ōhāriu
  3. Chris Bishop, Hutt South
  4. Shane Reti, Whangārei
  5. Paul Goldsmith, Epsom
  6. Louise Upston, Taupō
  7. Erica Stanford, East Coast Bays
  8. Matt Doocey, Waimakariri
  9. Simeon Brown, Pakuranga
  10. Judith Collins, Papakura
  11. Mark Mitchell, Whangaparāoa
  12. Todd McClay, Rotorua
  13. Melissa Lee, Mt Albert
  14. Gerry Brownlee, List
  15. Andrew Bayly, Port Waikato
  16. Penny Simmonds, Invercargill
  17. Simon Watts, North Shore
  18. Chris Penk, Kaipara ki Mahurangi
  19. Nicola Grigg, Selywn
  20. Nancy Lu, List
  21. Suze Redmayne, Rangitīkei
  22. Katie Nimon, Napier
  23. Catherine Wedd, Tukituki
  24. Tama Potaka, Hamilton West
  25. Agnes Loheni, List
  26. Maureen Pugh, West Coast-Tasman
  27. Emma Chatterton, Remutaka
  28. James Christmas, List
  29. Dale Stephens, Christchurch Central
  30. Siva Kilari, Manurewa
  31. Harete Hipango, Te Tai Hauāuru
  32. Rosemary Bourke, Māngere
  33. Frances Hughes, Mana
  34. Paulo Garcia, New Lynn
  35. Blair Cameron, Nelson
  36. Barbara Kuriger, Taranaki-King Country
  37. Tracy Summerfield, Wigram
  38. Hinurewa te Hau, Tāmaki Makaurau
  39. Angee Nicholas, Te Atatū
  40. Vanessa Weenink, Banks Peninsula
  41. Rima Nakhle, Takanini
  42. Ruby Schaumkel, Kelston
  43. Mahesh Muralidhar, Auckland Central
  44. Dana Kirkpatrick, East Coast
  45. Scott Sheeran, Wellington Central
  46. Navtej Singh Randhawa, Panmure-Ōtāhuhu
  47. Carl Bates, Whanganui
  48. Carlos Cheung, Mt Roskill
  49. Matthew French, Taieri
  50. Matt Stock, Christchurch East
  51. Karunā Muthu, Rongotai
  52. Ankit Bansal, Palmerston North
  53. Joseph Mooney, Southland
  54. Simon O'Connor, Tāmaki
  55. Scott Simpson, Coromandel
  56. Stuart Smith, Kaikōura
  57. Sam Uffindell, Tauranga
  58. Tim van de Molen, Waikato
  59. Miles Anderson, Waitaki
  60. Dan Bidois, Northcote
  61. Mike Butterick, Wairarapa
  62. Cameron Brewer, Upper Harbour
  63. Hamish Campbell, Ilam
  64. Tim Costley, Ōtaki
  65. Greg Fleming, Maungakiekie
  66. Ryan Hamilton, Hamilton East
  67. David MacLeod, New Plymouth
  68. Grant McCallum, Northland
  69. James Meager, Rangitata
  70. Tom Rutherford, Bay of Plenty
  71. Felicity Foy, List
  72. Janelle Hocking, List
  73. Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, List
  74. Senthuran Arulanantham, List

National is the last major party to announce its list, as Labour, the Greens and ACT have confirmed their candidates.

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years