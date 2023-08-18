Alan Hall's supporters seek Royal Commission into wrongful conviction

The family and legal team of Alan Hall want to see a Royal Commission formed to understand how he - and likely others - were mistreated through New Zealand's justice system.

Hall's brothers Geoff and Greg, investigator Tim McKinnel and lawyer Nick Chisnall KC spoke with media this afternoon to celebrate his $4.9 million compensation, the highest payout for a wrongful conviction in the country's history, and apology from the Government.

Geoff Hall said a Royal Commission into his brother's treatment through the justice system is "most definitely something I would love to see".

"We want to find out what happened to Alan [and] how this happened to Alan. We don't want this to happen again to anybody, it's not fair on any New Zealander to go through what we went through.

"I think it's important for all New Zealanders to know what's happened in their judicial system to bring a New Zealand citizen through this process. They need to go through it very clearly to see what processes took place and how to remedy those processes so it does not happen again.

"Cleary what's happened to Alan has highlighted there are issues inside the judicial system back through the years, and they need to know what they are and only then can they repair them."

Chisnall said the Crown's lengthy process in compensating Hall has restored faith in the criminal justice system, however it "won't give Alan back those 37 years".

"It's taken too long, I think there needs to be questions asked about why it's taken this long to remedy what is such an obvious miscarriage of justice."

He said there was "no harm in asking why this happened".

(Source: 1News)

"I think we should embrace the opportunity to learn from it. I'd like to think our system is better now than it was when... that first opportunity was missed to put it right.

"I would like to think that now that we've got a criminal cases review commission, that will offer a robust process that will see that this doesn't happen again.

"I'm sure that those in positions of authority will welcome an inquiry at some stage to look at the complete picture, and to ask 'how do we ensure that this doesn't happen again? That there isn't another Alan Hall?'"

McKinnel seconded what Geoff Hall and Chisnall said, adding that Alan Hall had been clear to them that his experience was terrible, "but there are others".

"We've seen a few of them come forward, we've seen them publicly acknowledged through compensation, but there are others that have suffered miscarriages and the fight will go on for them.

"I think there is a lot to understand about individual cases like Alan's and what went wrong, and as it stands there isn't really a process to properly review cases like Alan's and how catastrophically so many arms of the justice system went wrong over such a long period of time."

Alan Hall’s case is seen as one of New Zealand’s worst miscarriages of justice.

He was falsely charged with murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1986.

Hall endured 19 years in prison, 17 on parole and four failed appeals before his name was only cleared last year when he was 60.

The person who actually killed Auckland postal worker and father Arthur Easton has never been found.