Alan Hall's family on 'bittersweet' Crown apology, compensation

10:31am

The family of Alan Hall said getting an apology from the Crown for his wrongful imprisonment and compensation payment is a "bittersweet" moment.

Hall, now 61, spent 19 years behind bars for the 1985 murder of Auckland man Arthur Easton.

He did not kill Easton and last year had his murder conviction quashed. The person who killed father-of-five Easton has never been caught.

Hall will receive an apology and 1News understands he's meeting with the Associate Justice Minister and the Secretary for Justice today. He will receive over $4.9m in compensation - about $260,000 for every year he spent behind bars.

His family have issued a statement, expressing their relief at seeing an end to the "dreadful" 38-year-long legal battle.

They also acknowledged Easton's family, who are yet to get justice.

"We would first like to express our great appreciation to Alan's legal team Nick Chisnall, Tim McKinnel, Katya Paquin and Luke Elborough and to Mike Wesley-Smith, who reignited Alan's case in 2018 with the brilliant podcast Grove Road," the family said.

"Without their tireless and relentless dedication to the pursuit of truth, Alan would still be behind bars.

"On behalf of Alan and his family, we would also like to thank the Government for the important step it has taken today to compensate Alan for his wrongful convictions and imprisonment.

"Of most significance to us is the Government's acceptance of what Alan and his family have known all along - that he is innocent. Alan's mother Shirley, his greatest champion, fought for decades to hear those words. That she is not present today to hear them finally spoken makes this moment bittersweet.

"It is just one of the permanent consequences of Alan's wrongful conviction that cannot be undone. Alan was 24 when he was arrested. He is now 61. With the announcement today, Alan can now focus on what was denied to him for decades, building his life as a free man.

"We also want to acknowledge Arthur Easton's family. We know for them justice is still to be delivered for Arthur, and we sincerely hope that ongoing investigations can find those responsible for Arthur's death and hold them accountable.

"Before she died, Shirley was asked what her hopes for Alan were. She said she wanted his name cleared so that he could again hold his head up high. We can now tell her, 'Mum, we did it. Your wish has come true'.

"Alan, Geoff and Greg Hall on behalf of the Hall family."

