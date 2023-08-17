Politics
1News

Jessica Mutch McKay: Momentum counts and election clock is ticking

By Jessica Mutch McKay, 1News Political Editor
5:00am
The race is heating up for the leaders of the big two parties (illustration).

The race is heating up for the leaders of the big two parties (illustration). (Source: 1News)

Analysis: It's coming to a crunch for Labour if they're to stop National (and ACT) running away with the election, says Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

The next two weeks is do or die for Labour. If it can stay on course until the end of August it may be a close election but if it can’t re-seize momentum it’s all over and ACT and National will power ahead.

Campaigns are all about momentum. If it’s looking tight volunteers will door knock, put up billboards in their front gardens and get out and vote. If it’s looking like your opponents have a tail wind then that drops away.

Labour insiders say this week is all about creating a big bang and sending the message that Prime Minister and Labour leader Chris Hipkins is in the game. They say the onslaught of policies is planned to build momentum and give their party faithful something to talk about when they are on doorsteps on wintry evenings.

If the GST-free fruit and veges announcement had been a surprise Labour may have let it percolate for a few days. But it wasn’t because it was leaked to National’s Nicola Willis and she passed it onto the press gallery.

That meant we’d already debated the merits so Labour wasted no time and moved on to announce its paid partner leave policy two days later. But wait, there’s more - another announcement on Thursday and probably a further couple at the weekend too. Labour is trying to seize the agenda as the election zooms towards them.

Hipkins seemed at ease at a kindy visit in Brooklyn in Wellington this week. He likes campaigning and isn’t bothered by the gaggle of reporters and cameras in tow. He was more embarrassed about biting into a sausage roll at the event than learning new action songs.

It’ll be about the way they present and how likeable they seem

—  Jessica Mutch McKay |

He was also a bit big for the “special throne” at the kindy, but he embraced it. This matters because that’s what these next few weeks are going to be about. He loves the campaign trail, he loves politics and he’s in his element.

His opponent, National Party leader Christopher Luxon, is becoming more relaxed and seems to like it. But he hasn’t had years of practice like Hipkins.

Debate time

It's now just a month until the first head-to-head Your Vote 2023 debate between Hipkins and Luxon live on TVNZ1 and 1News.co.nz. Hipkins should be better at this. He’ll have been PM for nine months, is well practised at live TV and is across the details of his policies.

The advantage for Luxon though is that people won’t expect him to win which makes it a lot easier for him to impress.

When the two leaders are standing side by side voters will have a clear choice about who they want to be prime minister. It’ll be about the way they present and how likeable they seem.

The pair of them don’t just need to know their policies inside out, they also have to have good instincts because some of it will be off the cuff and it’s very raw doing 90 minutes of live television.

National got the jump on Labour when it was leaked the GST off fruit and veg policy.

National got the jump on Labour when it was leaked the GST off fruit and veg policy. (Source: istock.com)

By then the numbers will be firming up with the polls also playing a part in the momentum.

I know I would say this but polls have a real impact on how political parties are feeling. And they matter even more in this election cycle.

Bad poll = bad day.

Good poll = great day.

But deeper still is the fact bad polls for Labour would mean a big chunk of its caucus wouldn’t be coming back to Parliament, making it a hard sell when you’re trying to rally the troops.

So, if it’s do or die time for Labour, expect an action packed few weeks before they down tools, ditch this place and head out for the campaign proper.

New ZealandPoliticsOpinion and AnalysisYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Councils under fire as protests become 'more heated, polarised'

Councils under fire as protests become 'more heated, polarised'

‘‘The protests we are seeing in the post-Covid environment are different, as people are much more polarised in their views," says Canterbury Police.

7:10pm

2:05

'Failure of leadership': Kerekere fires parting shots to Greens

'Failure of leadership': Kerekere fires parting shots to Greens

Kerekere, who was accused of bullying earlier this year, has accused fellow MPs of racism and abuse.

6:04pm

National vows to repeal Three Waters, 'RMA 2.0' legislation

National vows to repeal Three Waters, 'RMA 2.0' legislation

5:38pm

TOP's health plan: Free contraception, ambulances, antenatal ultrasounds

TOP's health plan: Free contraception, ambulances, antenatal ultrasounds

2:54pm

Three Waters amendment bill passes third reading

Three Waters amendment bill passes third reading

11:30am

12:26

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

Tue, Aug 15

2:09

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

20 mins ago

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

49 mins ago

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

8:03am

Matildas stars left to rue missed World Cup shot

Matildas stars left to rue missed World Cup shot

8:01am

Ben Stokes ODI return confirmed for World Cup in October

Ben Stokes ODI return confirmed for World Cup in October

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

The pair, who have been married for a year, reportedly fought after Asghari confronted Spears over rumours she had been cheating on him.

4 mins ago

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

"We don't know the etiquette of this land, but this guy's a Russian. You OK with a Russian coming up here?" frontman Brandon Flowers asked the crowd.

49 mins ago

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

9:00pm

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

5:24pm

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

4:22pm