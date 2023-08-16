Business
1News

'Profound regret' - Wishbone cafe chain closes

8:28am
The Woodward Group - a holding company used to trade the business - has been placed in liquidation.

The Woodward Group - a holding company used to trade the business - has been placed in liquidation. (Source: 1News)

The owners of Wishbone said it is with "profound regret" the cafe chain has closed down and gone into liquidation.

The chain has been around for 23 years and is a familiar sight in Wellington and elsewhere.

The Woodward Group — a holding company used to trade the business — has been placed in liquidation.

In an email to customers, owners Andrea Gibson Scarlett and Shayne William Scarlett said following the pandemic Wishbone had struggled with rising food and wage costs and slower sales.

"We are unable to sustain any more losses, having put everything we have into the business to keep it going. We have therefore made the very difficult call and decided to hang up our aprons and close the business down."

It had employed more than 3000 staff over its years of operation.

"This is the hardest thing we have ever had to do. Wishbone has been our life for almost as long as we can remember. We have so many great memories that we will always cherish. We are so very grateful to you all for all your support and for sharing our journey."

New ZealandFood and DrinkBusinessEmploymentEconomyWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Security company justified in sacking worker for pooing in school basin

Security company justified in sacking worker for pooing in school basin

Despite an investigation showing he was the only person in the area at the time, the guard vehemently denied the claims.

16 mins ago

Call Centre Olympics: Fair Go tests bank call centre response times

Call Centre Olympics: Fair Go tests bank call centre response times

We also ask a scam investigator what the banks are doing, and if they are doing it quickly enough.

51 mins ago

4:59

Schools say free lunches essential as future uncertain

Schools say free lunches essential as future uncertain

5:00am

Grant Robertson stands by comments Willis 'lying' over GST fiscal hole

Grant Robertson stands by comments Willis 'lying' over GST fiscal hole

1:48pm

2:09

Sam Uffindell says wife gave him 'stick' over shopping remarks

Sam Uffindell says wife gave him 'stick' over shopping remarks

12:48pm

1:01

Labour promises Paid Partner's Leave scheme, Nats say policy 'rushed'

Labour promises Paid Partner's Leave scheme, Nats say policy 'rushed'

11:41am

3:36

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Security company justified in sacking worker for pooing in school basin

Security company justified in sacking worker for pooing in school basin

24 mins ago

US mum pleads guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

US mum pleads guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

44 mins ago

Analysis: World Rugby's credibility in tatters over Farrell decision

Analysis: World Rugby's credibility in tatters over Farrell decision

51 mins ago

Call Centre Olympics: Fair Go tests bank call centre response times

4:59

Call Centre Olympics: Fair Go tests bank call centre response times

52 mins ago

Brother of NRL star charged with drug trafficking

Brother of NRL star charged with drug trafficking

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalised on New Year's Day, after he suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit by a snowplough.

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14