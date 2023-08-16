'Profound regret' - Wishbone cafe chain closes

The owners of Wishbone said it is with "profound regret" the cafe chain has closed down and gone into liquidation.

The chain has been around for 23 years and is a familiar sight in Wellington and elsewhere.

The Woodward Group — a holding company used to trade the business — has been placed in liquidation.

In an email to customers, owners Andrea Gibson Scarlett and Shayne William Scarlett said following the pandemic Wishbone had struggled with rising food and wage costs and slower sales.

"We are unable to sustain any more losses, having put everything we have into the business to keep it going. We have therefore made the very difficult call and decided to hang up our aprons and close the business down."

ADVERTISEMENT

It had employed more than 3000 staff over its years of operation.

"This is the hardest thing we have ever had to do. Wishbone has been our life for almost as long as we can remember. We have so many great memories that we will always cherish. We are so very grateful to you all for all your support and for sharing our journey."