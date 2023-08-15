Politics
Grant Robertson stands by comments Willis 'lying' over GST fiscal hole

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
26 mins ago

Labour's Grant Robertson and National's Nicola Willis have traded blows this morning on claims Willis "lied" yesterday in comments over a fiscal hole in Labour's plan.

It's a claim Willis vehemently denies.

It follows Robertson saying, in his opinion, Willis lied while on a Newstalk ZB programme yesterday, hosted by Heather Du Plessis Allan.

He said an embargoed version of the press release on Labour's policy to scrap GST off fruit and vegetables was sent to the media with an error in its costings.

It blew the cost of the policy out from $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion.

Yesterday, Willis said it was in her view likely because Labour had changed the start date for the policy but failed to update the costings. She speculated a change in start date had arisen from a disagreement between Robertson and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Willis had couched her statement saying "I think what could have gone on here" and called it a "theory".

In the radio interview, Robertson said the fact sheet released after the embargo lifted - and placed on the Labour Party website - was correct.

"I was even asked a question about it in the press conference... I gave the number of $2.2 billion.

"The costings were always there and they were always $2.2 billion over the forecast period."

Du Plessis Allan asked Robertson if the disagreement with Hipkins had happened.

Robertson said it was a "complete lie" and asked Du Plessis Allan why she would repeat "a lie".

"Nicola Willis' lie... she is lying about that.

"Is that how it works now? People just get to make something up, and without checking with anybody, it's just asserted?

"Someone can just make a story up and then you ask me a question and I say it's not true, and then you'll report that I've denied it.

"It's just a made up story."

Repeatedly through the exchange Du Plessis Allan expressed concerns about the risk of defamation from Robertson's comments.

'Completely untrue'

Today, Robertson stood by his comments on the radio programme.

"There was a statement made yesterday that there'd been a meeting with a row and an argument between me and the Prime Minister about the timing of GST, which is completely untrue.

He said his conversation with Du Plessis Allan was "good fun".

"I enjoyed it. Do you listen to us every week? It's fairly standard for us."

Asked if the Opposition was deliberately misleading people, Robertson said: "In that particular instance, yes."

He said he had never deliberately misled people.

In response shortly after, Willis said she had "absolutely not" lied and was stating her opinion.

"[Robertson's] clearly under a lot of pressure, he's had a tough start to the year... it was out of character for him to get personal like that and I've got some compassion for him.

Nicola Willis and Grant Robertson

Nicola Willis and Grant Robertson (Source: 1News)

"I think he needs a break and I'm very happy to give him one.

"I was trying to work out how this mistake had been made, and I pointed out that it would be explained by them having initially looked at a later start date.

"I was clear that that was my opinion and that you needed to ask him for an explanation. I'm yet to hear a real explanation from him.

"To be accused of lying is completely over the top."

She said she was not considering taking legal action against Robertson.

"The last thing he needs is a lawyer letter, he probably needs a cup of tea and a lie down."

