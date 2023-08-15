Corrections deputy chief exec resigned amid conduct allegations

A former Department of Corrections deputy chief executive suddenly resigned before allegations about his behaviour could be formally investigated.

Topia Rameka was the department's deputy chief executive Māori, who resigned a week after the organisation received information raising concerns about his behaviour, according to Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot.

Newsroom has reported Rameka asked some Corrections staff if they were even Māori, and received complaints from female employees.

The allegations led to three female staff being paid out and signing non-disclosure agreements, according to the Newsroom report.

Lightfoot said Rameka resigned on August 4 this year.

"In the week prior to his resignation, information was received which raised concerns regarding his conduct. He resigned before an investigation could commence.

"I have a duty of care to protect anyone who provides me with information regarding a staff member’s conduct, and ensuring their trust, confidence and wellbeing is my absolute priority.

"For this reason, I will not be providing further details at this time."

Lightfoot said he demanded a "high standard of conduct and integrity" from all Corrections employees.

"If anyone has concerns about the conduct or behaviour of our staff, I absolutely encourage them to raise these concerns with me, a colleague or manager they trust, or our Integrity team.

"I expect all allegations to be taken seriously."

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said the first time he was made aware of the concerns was July 31.

"In no way was I involved in any employment decisions."

A scathing report, released in June, found Corrections' senior leadership team has failed to address systemic cultural issues , impacting treatment of prisoners.