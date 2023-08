Students at Auckland's Western Springs College had to be sent home early today after a "major" sewage leak at the school.

The school closed to students at 1.40pm following the leak, which saw sewage "seeping into the carpeting".

The college said the leak was "creating a health hazard for all occupants of the main building", prompting students to be sent home.

"Students will be released from school at the end of lunch," principal Ivan Davis said in an email to parents.