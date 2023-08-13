US woman breaks Guinness World Record for longest female beard

World
Erin Honeycutt has grown her beard to a record-breaking length of 30cm, surpassing the previous record holder, Vivian Wheeler, who had a 25.5cm beard. (Source: Guinness World Records)

A Michigan woman who lives with a hormonal condition that causes excess hair growth has set a new world record for the longest beard on a living woman.

Honeycutt, who has polycystic ovarian syndrome, a condition that causes hormonal imbalance and excess hair growth, decided to stop shaving her facial hair two years ago, after partially losing her vision.

"I was probably shaving at least three times a day," she told Guinness World Records.

The 38-year-old said that she used to shave at least three times a day, and was always self-conscious about her appearance, but said she became "tired of shaving".

Her wife, Jen, supported her decision and encouraged her to grow out her beard during the pandemic.

"It really gave me a chance to build my confidence in growing a beard,” Honeycutt said.

"Wearing masks really helped with building my confidence in going out in public.”

Honeycutt joked that the best thing about her beard is that it hides her “double chin”.

She added that breaking the world record for something that she used to be ashamed of is “really awesome”.

"It’s just kind of a nice thing to be recognised for, even though it’s just something that happens naturally for me."

She said that she never thought that she would be able to attain or achieve a goal that would let her be in the book of world records.

