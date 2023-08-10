Health
When it comes to drinking water, how much is too much?

8:15pm

When it comes to drinking water, it’s important to get the balance right to ensure you're well-hydrated without overdoing it, especially in the hotter months.

It comes after a woman in the US died last month after drinking too much water.

Indiana mother of two Ashley Summers, 35, consumed four bottles of water – or around 2 litres – in 20 minutes after complaining of dehydration. She later collapsed and was announced dead at the hospital from water toxicity.

So how much water is too much?

Research says women should aim for eight cups of water, which is around 2 litres, per day.

For men, the number rises to 10 cups, or around 2.5 litres.

Children should consume four to six cups of water, or 1 to 1.4 litres.

"You've really got to look at how you spread it throughout the day to make sure you stay hydrated," Dr Claire Badenhorst, an exercise and sports science lecturer at Massey University, told Seven Sharp.

"There's going to be differences between people and how they're built, their body size but rough ball park, if you aim for those eight to 10 cups a day, you're pretty much in the right zone."

Drinking too much water can lead to water poisoning. Symptoms include confusion, nausea and vomiting. Severe cases can cause seizures, coma and death.

However, the symptoms are similar to dehydration, making it difficult to know if you're consuming too much water or too little.

"Most people think that it could be a sign of dehydration, or the other way around."

Badenhorst said the "easiest way to check if you are hydrated is to check the colour of your urine".

"If you're well hydrated, your urine should be a pale yellow. The colour that I find is the best comparison to that is actually chardonnay."

New Zealand

