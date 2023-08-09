Politics
1News

Ministry blasted for spending $40k on chief executive's farewell

5:09pm
Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae

Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae (Source: Ministry of Pacific Peoples)

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples has been blasted by a watchdog commission for spending nearly $40,000 on a farewell event for its outgoing chief executive.

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said today: "This is a case of one agency getting it wrong."

A review by his office found that spending associated with a farewell event for the ministry's outgoing chief executive had been an "inappropriate use of taxpayers' money".

The $39,262 farewell event, which took place last October, involved all staff members and included cultural gifts worth $7500.

The costs included more than $3000 on photography, flowers and ceremonial drummers, and more than $7000 for travel and accommodation expenses for 12 guests.

Chief executive Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae later returned the gifts and repaid the money after he became aware of the spending.

But despite not being involved in planning or decision-making, Hughes said he bore ultimate responsibility for how his organisation spent money.

"When a mistake is made, I expect public service chief executives to own it, fix it, learn from it, and to be accountable," Hughes said.

“Mr Leauanae owned his part. When he became aware of the matter, he immediately repaid the money spent on gifts in full and returned all cultural gifts to MPP.

"He also repaid the money spent on travel for his family and a guest who did not have a formal role in the welcome. That is appropriate and I thank Mr Leauanae for putting the matter right at the first opportunity.

"It is important to be able to host events in a manner that is culturally appropriate, and there are well-established rules and policies to support that.

"New Zealanders expect their tax dollars to be used responsibly and appropriately."

The spending was only revealed after a member of the public made an Official Information Act request about the farewell. The ministry then notified the commission, which decided to conduct its own investigation.

A 'culture of extravaganza' - opposition

Pacific Peoples Minister Barbara Edmonds said she had confidence in the new chief executive of the ministry.

"It’s disappointing this has happened," she said.

"Like all ministers, I expect agencies to spend taxpayer dollars prudently. They were not met on this occasion. Since becoming the minister, I have made my expectations around financial controls and practices clear.

"Senior leadership at the ministry has since changed and I have confidence in the new chief executive to ensure this doesn’t happen again."

But National's public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said the spending showed a "culture of extravaganza" at the ministry, according to Stuff.

Simeon Brown (file image).

Simeon Brown (file image). (Source: 1News)

"It is good that is has been found out but the reality is that without someone filing an OIA this would gone through to the keeper," he told Stuff.

Later he said in a media release: "The issue here is that there is a culture of waste in Wellington that Labour has let develop across the public sector."

Meanwhile, ACT leader David Seymour used the incident to call for an end to the ministry as a whole: "The real scandal is that the ministry is woefully ineffective.

"Pacific communities in New Zealand have thriving cultures, and are more than capable of sustaining their cultures and languages without a dedicated ministry. Under ACT, the Ministry for Pacific Peoples would be gone," he said in a media release.

Brown said National did not support removing the ministry.

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Secondary teachers accept pay agreement with Govt

Secondary teachers accept pay agreement with Govt

"There are still significant issues around secondary teacher recruitment in particular that need to be addressed, but today is for celebrating," PPTA's acting president said.

4:21pm

3:25

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

A new report found rent prices are increasing at a faster rate than inflation.

3:23pm

2:05

Schools 'don't need Luxon's permission' to ban phones - Hipkins

Schools 'don't need Luxon's permission' to ban phones - Hipkins

1:12pm

2:21

Luxon's plan to ban phones at school is unworkable - principals

Luxon's plan to ban phones at school is unworkable - principals

12:11pm

7:22

Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

10:32am

2:37

National makes election promise to ban cell phones in schools

National makes election promise to ban cell phones in schools

7:57am

7:22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Florida Mega Millions player wins $2.6 billion jackpot

Florida Mega Millions player wins $2.6 billion jackpot

11 mins ago

Dunedin's Raylene Bates named Chef de Mission for 2024 Paralympics

Dunedin's Raylene Bates named Chef de Mission for 2024 Paralympics

18 mins ago

NSW wedding bus driver excused from court due to licence issues

NSW wedding bus driver excused from court due to licence issues

28 mins ago

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic Alabama city

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic Alabama city

42 mins ago

'Substantial' train delays in Akl after vehicle hits bridge

'Substantial' train delays in Akl after vehicle hits bridge

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

"I've got an old jersey of mine that has been sitting around," Tana Umaga said as he handed over the top.

5:21pm

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am