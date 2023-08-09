Environment
Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
10:32am
Auckland's Hauraki Gulf

Auckland's Hauraki Gulf (Source: Getty)

The Government will almost triple the size of Auckland's protected marine areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Hauraki Gulf.

It will also ban bottom trawling and Danish seining from large areas of the gulf. Danish seining is a fishing technique that can collect small organisms and non-targeted marine species.

Making the announcement in Auckland today, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the Hauraki Gulf was "an absolute treasure" and needed to be protected for the enjoyment of future generations.

"This beautiful blue backyard is where Kiwis in the region have some of their best experiences.

"It's also an essential and traditional source of food, and a vital part of our economy for the tourism, transport and seafood sectors, with a recent assessment putting the economic value of the gulf at $100 billion."

He said the gulf was at risk, however, and its ecosystems "under immense pressures", which had caused declines in marine life and sea bird populations.

"Those who live and work in the gulf can see it's changing. There's more pollution and fewer birds.

"We know action is needed now. Today's announcement follows years of careful work and extensive consultation, and strikes a good balance."

The Government will introduce the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill into Parliament before its conclusion ahead of the election. There are three sitting weeks left in the term, beginning next week. The final sitting day is on August 31.

The bill would almost triple the total area under protection in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park from just over 6% to about 18% and included extending the country's first marine reserve, creating 12 new high protection areas, and five new seafloor protection areas.

The latter was aimed at preserving "sensitive seafloor habitats by prohibiting bottom-contact fishing methods and other activities which harm the seafloor".

Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime said high protection areas recognised kaitiakitanga (guardianship) and cultural practices of tangata whenua while also meeting strong conservation outcomes.

Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime.

Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime. (Source: Getty)

She said there had been 7500 submissions on marine protection proposals at the end of last year and over 10,000 on the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan.

"We've heard the community call for marine protection. Sustained action now is critical to ensuring we can continue to share stories of Hauraki’s abundance."

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking said the recently approved Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan was the first of its kind.

"Historically, we've treated each fish stock as separate, but they're not," Brooking said.

"Species like snapper, kingfish, and kahawai all live together in the gulf, and are affected by local conditions, by the things humans do, and by environmental factors such as climate change.

"The Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan is the first fisheries plan which takes an ecosystems-based approach and is the first one tailored for a specific area.

"This is a significant move to protect a very special fishery into the future."

'So late in the term'

Green Party oceans and fisheries spokeswoman Eugenie Sage said her party welcomed the announcement, saying it was long overdue.

She called on the Government to make sure it was a first step of many to protect New Zealand's oceans.

"For decades, successive governments have allowed overfishing, sediment pollution, and destructive fishing practices to degrade the health of the gulf, despite repeated calls and pressure from the community and mana whenua for change.

"Urgent action is needed if we are to have an Hauraki Gulf that is healthy, vibrant with life, has a strong mauri and supports abundant fish, seabirds, and other marine life.

"Our biggest disappointment is that this has come so late in the term. It is good to see a commitment to introduce legislation to establish these new protected areas, but very disappointing it won't become law before the election."

New ZealandPoliticsEnvironmentYour Vote 2023Auckland

