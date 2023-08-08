Police now seeking bike sightings in hunt for missing Marokopa kids

Police are now seeking sightings of four bikes as the hunt for the missing Marokopa family continues.

Officers are also going door-to-door in the Pomarangi, Te Anga and Marokopa Road areas and speaking with locals.

The bikes which police want sightings of in the Marokopa area are a Honda 50cc motocross bike, a black Suzuki 200cc trojan, a Honda XR 200cc and a Honda 2008 Four Trax Quad.

Police are also still wanting to hear from anyone with "historical sightings" of a bronze coloured Toyota Hilux ute which Tom Phillips was seen driving last week.

Ute with Tom Phillips believed to be driving at Bunnings in Te Rapa. (Source: Supplied)

"If you've seen these bikes and vehicle or any bike trails in the bush area, we urge you to contact police," Inspector Will Loughrin said.

Phillips disappeared 18 months ago with his three children, but there were a number of reported sightings of him last week on Wednesday which has led to fresh police activity.

Phillips was seen driving a stolen brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute in the Pokuru area near Te Awamutu at 12.30pm last Wednesday afternoon.

There was also a sighting of Phillips at the Bunnings Te Rapa car park in Hamilton at about 4pm by a person known to him.

At 6.45pm, the same ute was seen again in Kawhia and Phillips was believed to be behind the wheel. Inspector Will Loughrin Loughrin said there was an altercation between Phillips and another man.

He said the altercation was between Tom and a member of the community who recognised him, which led to the person calling police, which “allowed us to piece a number of things together”.

Inspector Loughrin revealed there had been a fourth sighting on Wednesday at Bunnings South in Hamilton.

Police also released an image of who they believe to be Phillips shopping while disguised at Bunnings, around 3 or 4pm.

The stolen ute allegedly being driven by Phillips was located last Friday.

Police were tipped off by a member of the public who saw the Toyota Hilux just off Marokopa Rd in Te Anga around 11am.

Police then jumped into action, also deploying the Eagle helicopter, and found the ute.

However, police added: "At this time neither Tom nor the children have been located."

Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember Phillips, 7, along with their father, have been missing since December 2021.