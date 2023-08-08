Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Large sperm whale traditionally harvested, buried off Far North coast

5:00am

A large sperm whale found off the coast of the Far North’s Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē (Ninety Mile Beach) during the weekend has been harvested and buried according to tradition by mana whenua Te Aupouri, and surrounding iwi across Northland.

Kaumātua named the whale after the area of the region where it was found – Waimahuru.

Ngāti Wai descendant Te Kaurinui Parata said it's been a collective effort in ensuring customary traditions are kept intact when it comes to harvesting stranded whales.

"Ko te mea nui ki ahau ki roto i tēnei mahi ki te kite i a tātou Ngāi Māori, i a tātou ngā tāngata whenua e whakamahi ana i tō mātou tino rangatiratanga (What's most important to me is to see us, Māori, people of the land, carrying out our customary rights and self determination)."

As well as bones, spermaceti oil, a waxy liquid found in the head cavity of the whale, is taken from the carcass. It’s a tradition that Te Aupōuri descendant Niki Conrad says has been lost for generations.

"In our grandparents' time they use to deal with the whale, but we don't have that mātauranga now because there's all legislation over marine mammals and stuff like that.

"With the help of Ngāti Wai and sharing their mātauranga with us, I guess we're going to know much more about the values and taonga," Conrad said.

By Ethan Oneroa, Harata Brown

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriEnvironment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Suspected roaming dogs maul six kiwi in Northland in two weeks

Suspected roaming dogs maul six kiwi in Northland in two weeks

The deaths mean there have been 14 kiwi killed by dogs in Northland over the last three months.

3:36pm

Young Māori physicist seeking to harness power of the stars

Young Māori physicist seeking to harness power of the stars

Fusion has been a pipe dream for decades, but OpenStar's Ratu Mataira is on a mission to change the world.

Sun, Aug 6

18:51

Dozens of trees poisoned at popular tourist hotspot

Dozens of trees poisoned at popular tourist hotspot

Sat, Aug 5

Clean-up of contaminated Nelson beach could cost millions - mayor

Clean-up of contaminated Nelson beach could cost millions - mayor

Fri, Aug 4

2:00

Northland iwi leaders highly critical of Crown-owned company

Northland iwi leaders highly critical of Crown-owned company

Fri, Aug 4

2:07

Rare kahu kiwi sells for over $72,000 at auction

Rare kahu kiwi sells for over $72,000 at auction

Fri, Aug 4

2:35

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

Frustration at insurer's refusal to fully fund incontinence treatment

10:03

Frustration at insurer's refusal to fully fund incontinence treatment

59 mins ago

Auckland home invasion: Person assaulted after demands made

Auckland home invasion: Person assaulted after demands made

6:56am

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Canterbury's West Melton

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Canterbury's West Melton

6:33am

ED sees 'tragic cases' because dentists too expensive - doctor

7:45

ED sees 'tragic cases' because dentists too expensive - doctor

6:08am

Cook of deadly suspected mushroom meal denies foul play in Aus

1:41

Cook of deadly suspected mushroom meal denies foul play in Aus

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

The new Strawpeople album features a duet starring a dead Ugandan dictator and the late Pope John Paul II. Paul Casserly, one half of the band, explains why.

5:00am

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Writer, director and executive producer Greta Gerwig helmed the film starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

11:15am

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Sun, Aug 6

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Sun, Aug 6