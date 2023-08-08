Entertainment
1News

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

55 mins ago
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner Bryan Randall has died at the age of 57.

The model-turned-photographer died "peacefully" after a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Saturday (Sunday NZT), his family said in a statement to People.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

The rare neurological disease affects nerve cells in the brain, weakening muscle functions over time.

The 59-year-old actress met Randall in 2015, when he was hired to photograph her son Louis' birthday.

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Writer, director and executive producer Greta Gerwig helmed the film starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

The drama will be the first off-camera joint project for the couple as part of their massive deal with the streaming service.

Mon, Aug 7

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Sun, Aug 6

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Sat, Aug 5

1:55

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Sat, Aug 5

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Sat, Aug 5

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

18 mins ago

NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

25 mins ago

Woman dies after reportedly being dropped from stretcher at hospital

Woman dies after reportedly being dropped from stretcher at hospital

36 mins ago

US man charged after attacking nurse, stripping, flooding ED

US man charged after attacking nurse, stripping, flooding ED

46 mins ago

LIVE

Government announces renewable energy climate fund

Government announces renewable energy climate fund

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Bryan Randall died on Sunday after a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

55 mins ago

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

The new Strawpeople album features a duet starring a dead Ugandan dictator and the late Pope John Paul II. Paul Casserly, one half of the band, explains why.

5:00am

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Mon, Aug 7

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Sun, Aug 6