Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner Bryan Randall has died at the age of 57.

The model-turned-photographer died "peacefully" after a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Saturday (Sunday NZT), his family said in a statement to People.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

ADVERTISEMENT

The rare neurological disease affects nerve cells in the brain, weakening muscle functions over time.

The 59-year-old actress met Randall in 2015, when he was hired to photograph her son Louis' birthday.