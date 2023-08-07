World
1News

Trump says US is 'going to hell' after shock World Cup loss

3:30pm
Donald Trump and Megan Rapinoe have clashed in the past.

Donald Trump and Megan Rapinoe have clashed in the past. (Source: Associated Press)

Former US president, and current candidate Donald Trump, unleashed an extraordinary rant in which he blamed Joe Biden and "woke" culture for his team's dramatic loss to Sweden in last night's FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 match.

Trump, who has clashed with US women's football star Megan Rapinoe in the past, took to his Truth social media platform today to air his many grievances with the team's performance.

"The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden," Trump wrote to his followers.

"Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA."

His post came after the US, who have won the last two World Cups, crashed out at the earliest stage of the tournament ever for a US women's team.

Sweden won the knockout match in a dramatic penalty shoot-out which saw Rapinoe miss her shot.

Some US players refused to sing the national anthem before matches, a point Trump was referring to in his social media post.

Trump likely singled out Rapinoe due to the pair's past bad blood.

Back in 2019, she was heard on video saying she wouldn't "go to the f***ing White House" if the US won the World Cup in France. Trump was in office at the time.

Trump responded by telling her to "WIN first before she TALKS."

