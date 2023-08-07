'Sub-zero lows' on way for some as wintry blast moves up country

Snow, frosts and low temperatures are expected across the country this week as a "succession of fronts" bring an influx of cold air from the south.

An "unsettled" southwesterly flow is set to affect the country from today into Thursday, with a pair of fronts moving up the country bringing cold showery conditions to the lower South Island today.

MetService is expecting to see snow above 300 to 400m in Southland and Clutha, while Otago, Dunedin and the Queenstown Lakes District are forecast to see snow above 400 to 600m from this afternoon.

Road snowfall warnings have been issued across the South Island, at Milford Rd, Crown Range, Lindis Pass, the Dunedin to Waitati Highway, Arthur's Pass and Porters Pass.

MetService said another cold front is expected to move northwards over the South Island late tomorrow and Wednesday and will affect the North Island early on Thursday.

This cold snap will bring a period of rain, with snow falling to low levels in the south and east of the South Island, along with central and southern parts of the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said that overnight temperatures are expected to drop across parts of the country as a result.

"Sub-zero lows are expected for much of the South Island, while large parts of the North Island can expect lows in the range of -2 to 3C."

Daytime temperatures are also relatively low this week, with Thursday looking to be the coldest day.

Auckland is forecast to be the warmest centre on Thursday at 13C, and Queenstown the chilliest at 6C.

Hamilton will reach 12C, Wellington 9C, and Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill are all expected to reach 8C.

It comes after a foggy start to the week across Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.