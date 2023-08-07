New Zealand
Police guard scene after 'sudden death' on Auckland's North Shore

9:27am
Emergency services were alerted to the death, at a home on Northcote Point's Princes St, about 8pm last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the death, at a home on Northcote Point's Princes St, about 8pm last night. (Source: 1News)

Police stood guard overnight at the scene of a "sudden" and "unexplained" death on Auckland's North Shore yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to the death, at a home on Northcote Point's Princes St, about 8pm last night.

"The circumstances of death are currently unexplained and further inquiries are required," police said.

"A scene guard was in place overnight, with a scene examination to take place as well as a post-mortem examination.

"At this stage no further information is available."

