Search continues for missing person swept off Raglan coast

8:43am
Water (file image.)

Water (file image.)

Police are searching the shoreline today for a missing person who was swept off the rocks at Papanui Point near Raglan yesterday.

The person was part of a pair who had been fishing in the area when they were swept into the sea around 8.45am on Saturday. The other person was found dead.

"Police, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Raglan Surf lifesavers, a fixed-wing plane and Coastguard were deployed to the area but were unable to locate the missing person," a police spokesperson said.

"Further searching will take place along the shoreline at lowtide and will be ongoing.

"Police extend their sympathies to the family of the deceased and an investigation remains ongoing."

