Person dead after being swept off rocks along Raglan coast

4:09pm
A person has been found dead off the coast of Raglan after being swept off the rocks at Papanui Point this morning.

A second person who also fell into the water remains missing.

Police said the pair had been fishing in the area when they were swept into the sea around 8.45am.

"Police, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Raglan Surf lifesavers, a fixed-wing plane and Coastguard were deployed to the area but were unable to locate the missing person," a police spokesperson said.

"Further searching will take place along the shoreline at lowtide and will be ongoing.

"Police extend their sympathies to the family of the deceased and an investigation remains ongoing."

