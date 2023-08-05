New Zealand
Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

37 mins ago
The Remarkables in Queenstown.

The Remarkables in Queenstown. (Source: Getty)

Two people are safe after they were partially buried in an avalanche on the Remarkables in Queenstown this afternoon.

The pair had been skiing and snowboarding "just to the southeast of the Sugar Bowl area, over the ridge into the Doolans catchment at about 1800-2000m altitude" when they were caught in the 3-3.5 avalanche, a police spokesperson said.

"The crown wall, the start point of the avalanche, was about 2 meters deep and was about 200 meters long."

Three helicopters were used to fly in police search and rescue teams, ski patrol staff and three dog teams just after 12.15pm.

Police thanked those involved in the rescue and say the risk of avalanche is now "moderate", or a 2 on a 1-5 scale.

"This is a timely reminder that the risk of avalanches in these conditions is real," the spokesperson added.

"Police advise to always assess the conditions and consult with the Avalanche Advisory, Mountain Safety Council site for up to date conditions.

"Be sure to discuss your plans with ski patrol and be equipped with transceivers, shovels and probes that you know how to use."

