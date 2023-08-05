New Zealand
1News

Marokopa family still eluding police as investigation continues

11:47am
Phillips, who disappeared with his three children 19 months ago, was spotted yesterday driving a Toyota Hilux ute in Waikato.

Phillips, who disappeared with his three children 19 months ago, was spotted yesterday driving a Toyota Hilux ute in Waikato. (Source: 1News)

Police are increasing their presence in South Waikato as they continue to investigate the sightings of Marokopa father Tom Phillips in recent days.

Phillips and his three children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember Phillips, 7, have been missing since December 2021.

Phillips was spotted four times across Waikato on Wednesday, Inspector Will Loughrin said yesterday.

Today, Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said investigators were working through information received from the public following an appeal.

"South Waikato people may see an increased police presence in and around the area, as Police conduct reassurance patrols and the investigation continues," Bird said.

"At this time neither Tom nor the children have been located.

"We believe Tom is going to some effort to conceal his identity, so please let us know of any suspicious activity so that we can follow-up."

Yesterday, the stolen ute at the centre of police inquiries was transported out of Te Anga, where it had been found earlier in the day.

A 1News cameraman spotted the brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute on top of a Williams Salvage truck in the Waitomo area just before 7pm.

Phillips was seen driving it on multiple occasions on Wednesday. The first sighting of Phillips was near Te Awamutu at 12.30pm. There was also a sighting of him at the Bunnings Te Rapa car park in Hamilton about 4pm by a person known to him.

At 6.45pm on Wednesday, the same ute was seen again in Kawhia and Phillips was believed to be behind the wheel. Inspector Will Loughrin said there was an altercation between Phillips and another man.

Police also released an image of who they believe to be Phillips shopping while disguised at Bunnings, around 3 or 4pm.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man charged with arson after Huntly Railway Station fire

Man charged with arson after Huntly Railway Station fire

The historic railway station was significantly damaged in the blaze set late on a weekday night.

5:12pm

Stolen ute at centre of 3 sightings of Marokopa's Tom Phillips

Stolen ute at centre of 3 sightings of Marokopa's Tom Phillips

Yesterday evening police received reports of sightings of Tom in a brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute on State Highway 31 in the Kawhia area.

Thu, Aug 3

1:59

Axe, gun-wielding teens arrested over Pokeno robbery

Axe, gun-wielding teens arrested over Pokeno robbery

Tue, Aug 1

Missing Kinloch woman Jan Burton found safely

Missing Kinloch woman Jan Burton found safely

Sun, Jul 30

Two injured, one in serious condition after separate Waihi assaults

Two injured, one in serious condition after separate Waihi assaults

Sat, Jul 29

Missing Kinloch woman last seen out tramping

Missing Kinloch woman last seen out tramping

Fri, Jul 28

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Live: All Blacks vs Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup Test

Live: All Blacks vs Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup Test

17 mins ago

Overarching national spy agency 'not far off', Govt says

Overarching national spy agency 'not far off', Govt says

36 mins ago

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 after weeks of silence

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 after weeks of silence

39 mins ago

'It's a dream' - Young Kiwis sweep podium at Cycling World Champs

'It's a dream' - Young Kiwis sweep podium at Cycling World Champs

1:10pm

Bear shot and killed by man in his lounge after break-in

Bear shot and killed by man in his lounge after break-in

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

The couple married at their home in Los Angeles on August 4 2022 shortly after Rita popped the question during a vacation in Palm Springs.

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Margolis was known for his role as wheelchair-bound, bell-ringing drug kingpin Hector ‘Tío’ Salamanca on the hit show.

8:35am

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Fri, Aug 4

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

Fri, Aug 4

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3