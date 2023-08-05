Marokopa family still eluding police as investigation continues

Police are increasing their presence in South Waikato as they continue to investigate the sightings of Marokopa father Tom Phillips in recent days.

Phillips and his three children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember Phillips, 7, have been missing since December 2021.

Phillips was spotted four times across Waikato on Wednesday, Inspector Will Loughrin said yesterday.

Today, Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said investigators were working through information received from the public following an appeal.

"South Waikato people may see an increased police presence in and around the area, as Police conduct reassurance patrols and the investigation continues," Bird said.

"At this time neither Tom nor the children have been located.

"We believe Tom is going to some effort to conceal his identity, so please let us know of any suspicious activity so that we can follow-up."

Yesterday, the stolen ute at the centre of police inquiries was transported out of Te Anga, where it had been found earlier in the day.

A 1News cameraman spotted the brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute on top of a Williams Salvage truck in the Waitomo area just before 7pm.

Phillips was seen driving it on multiple occasions on Wednesday. The first sighting of Phillips was near Te Awamutu at 12.30pm. There was also a sighting of him at the Bunnings Te Rapa car park in Hamilton about 4pm by a person known to him.

At 6.45pm on Wednesday, the same ute was seen again in Kawhia and Phillips was believed to be behind the wheel. Inspector Will Loughrin said there was an altercation between Phillips and another man.

Police also released an image of who they believe to be Phillips shopping while disguised at Bunnings, around 3 or 4pm.