Politics
1News

Julian Batchelor under investigation over anti-co-governance pamphlets

By Te Aniwa Hurihanganui, Māori Affairs Correspondent
7:27pm

The controversial organiser of an anti-co-governance tour is being investigated after distributing more than 350,000 pamphlets around the country.

The Electoral Commission says the material could be considered election advertising, and may earn its author Julian Batchelor a hefty fine.

It comes just days after a warning of deliberate efforts to misinform people about the election.

"All of it, exclusively, is extremely worrying. It is what you would call dangerous speech. It incites hate, and it instigates harm offline," said Sanjana Hattotuwa, a researcher from the Disinformation Project.

"This is racist rhetoric. This is colonialism's long shadow."

The pamphlets make a number of unfounded claims, including that a group of Māori elites are conspiring to take over the country.

But it's the specific section telling people how to vote that's caught the attention of the Electoral Commission.

"It specifically mentions one of the things you – the person reading the pamphlet – can do, is don't vote for parties which support co-governance. That, I think, probably makes it an election advertisement," said electoral law expert Graeme Edgeler.

In a letter obtained by 1News, the Electoral Commission warned Batchelor election adverts must have an official promoter statement, including a name and address.

To wilfully ignore these requirements is illegal.

It's still determining if the pamphlet is an election ad, but Batchelor isn't concerned.

"The infringement is extremely minor, and it would be hard to prove it in court," he said.

When asked if it was his intention to influence the election, he responded, "Totally".

The law also prohibits unregistered third-party promoters from spending more than $15,700 on promotion material in the three months leading up to the election.

Batchelor would not say how much he had spent on the material, saying it was confidential.

In 2005, Christian sect Exclusive Bretheren came under similar scrutiny for distributing these anti-Labour pamphlets without a promoter statement.

"That was one of the complexities with the Exclusive Brethren pamphlets all those years ago. [People asked] does this count towards National's spending?" Edgeler said.

"National didn't approve it, it doesn't have their promoter statement on it, and so it didn't count. For those sorts of reasons here, there's a spending limit for parties, there's a spending limit for candidates, and there's a spending limit for Mr Batchelor who is a third party and isn't contesting the election."

The investigation into his pamphlets is being closely watched by the Disinformation Project.

"The Disinformation Project has looked at what he has said, what he has printed, and what he's published. The traffic to his websites are significant and have shown significant month on month increase over the course of 2023, so he is influential," Hattotuwa said.

He said people should not underestimate the level of engagement he is receiving.

"There is open talk, repeatedly, of civil war. There is open calls for weaponisation, and for taking up weapons. There is the sustained targeting of Māori," he said.

"The entire weight of academic research and for me, lived experience, in a region and a country which has seen this escalation of dangerous speech online is that it never stays online and that someone, somewhere, someday, somehow is going to take it very seriously upon themselves to act out what is being invited, instigated and invoked."

The Electoral Commission has told 1News it regularly receives enquiries about the compliance of election-related material, and looked into nearly 100 complaints in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

Batchelor denies he is racist, inciting hate or spreading misinformation.

If he's found to be in breach of the Electoral Act, he could face a fine of up to $40,000.

New ZealandPoliticsSocial Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Overarching national spy agency 'not far off', Govt says

Overarching national spy agency 'not far off', Govt says

Following the 2019 Christchurch Mosque attack, a Royal Commission made the establishment of an overarching security agency a top recommendation.

1:53pm

'Stop being so polite about it', family violence expert says

'Stop being so polite about it', family violence expert says

Following John Campbell's dig into men's non-violence courses, an expert notes the "systemic failures" holding back abusers hoping to change.

8:56am

3:23

Missing Marokopa kids: Sister fears they'll feel forgotten about

Missing Marokopa kids: Sister fears they'll feel forgotten about

6:22am

John Campbell: 'Politicians aren't there to hear our people cry'

John Campbell: 'Politicians aren't there to hear our people cry'

6:00am

Former NZ Idol star on track for spot at Invercargill Council table

Former NZ Idol star on track for spot at Invercargill Council table

Fri, Aug 4

Govt opens 42 public homes in Rotorua

Govt opens 42 public homes in Rotorua

Fri, Aug 4

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

'I just heard a boom' - Skier buried in avalanche on Remarkables

'I just heard a boom' - Skier buried in avalanche on Remarkables

39 mins ago

US Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $2.55b

US Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $2.55b

7:27pm

Julian Batchelor under investigation over anti-co-governance pamphlets

3:55

Julian Batchelor under investigation over anti-co-governance pamphlets

6:50pm

World Cup scare as All Blacks await news on Retallick's knee injury

World Cup scare as All Blacks await news on Retallick's knee injury

6:50pm

Cause of Akl scrapyard fire which spewed toxic smoke revealed

Cause of Akl scrapyard fire which spewed toxic smoke revealed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

The couple married at their home in Los Angeles on August 4 2022 shortly after Rita popped the question during a vacation in Palm Springs.

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Margolis was known for his role as wheelchair-bound, bell-ringing drug kingpin Hector ‘Tío’ Salamanca on the hit show.

8:35am

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Fri, Aug 4

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

Fri, Aug 4

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3