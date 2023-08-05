New Zealand
Cause of Akl scrapyard fire which spewed toxic smoke revealed

By Yvonne Tahana, 1News Reporter
6:50pm
A scrapyard fire in Auckland's Favona at the end of May was caused by a lithium battery igniting (illustration).

A scrapyard blaze in May that took more than 24 hours to put out and caused massive disruption across South Auckland has been found to have been caused by a lithium battery igniting.

The incident's been recorded as accidental, however it's just one of eight fires that firefighters have had to battle at Sims Metal in Favona since 2017.

The most recent, which was reported just after midnight on May 31, shut down transport links, closed schools and kept Aucklanders inside because of fears about the toxic fumes which billowed out across the city.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) fire investigation report written by Michael Hoyne and released to 1News under the Official Information Act said that the fire was started when a lithium battery ignited — likely attributed to "damage or mishandling during the recycling process".

CCTV footage was key to backing up that finding.

"The footage clearly shows the initial flame emanating from what is believed to be a lithium battery, followed by a series of intense small explosions and a rapid spread of flames throughout the scrap pile.

"The fire's progression is evident as it engulfs various metal objects within the pile, intensifying the blaze.

"The CCTV footage provides valuable visual documentation of the fire's origin and the subsequent escalation of it's magnitude within the scrap metal pile."

The fire is still being investigated by Auckland Council and Sims Metal could still face charges.

Photographs taken during the investigation record a number of batteries (power tool, small sized) scattered around the yard, as well as gas bottles and other flammable liquids within scrap piles.

"These findings indicate the further potential for additional ignition sources and increased fire hazards within this site," Hoyne wrote.

