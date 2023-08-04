Te Ao Māori
Rare kahu kiwi sells for over $72,000 at auction

1:29pm

A rare kahu kiwi has sold for over $72,000, surpassing its pre-auction estimate of $30,000-$50,000.

Sold by Webb’s auction house in Auckland, the company’s head of decorative arts Ben Erren said he was unable to disclose who bought it, only that it was purchased by an iwi.

"We’ll certainly be offering our services to them to ensure it’s presented correctly and it's conserved for many years to come."

In a press release, the auction house said the item “soared through nearly 40 bids to reach a final hammer price”.

The final hammer price was $61,000 - $72,895 including the buyer's premium.

Concern over sale of kahu kiwi

The repatriated kahu kiwi has spent decades offshore after its owners moved to Australia some 160 years ago. Its exact origin is not known, but it’s believed to have been a gift to the family’s great-great-grandfather which has since passed down the generations.

The news of its sale drew concern from the Auckland War Memorial Museum with its pou ārahi Māori curator offering to take care of the taonga.

Protections have been put in place to keep the kahu kiwi in Aotearoa.

