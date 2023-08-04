New Zealand
1News

Police seek assistance from public after Whakatāne smash and grab

54 mins ago
Staff at a Whakatāne retail store were left shaken today after a man shouted at them and smashed glass cabinets before making off with a haul of jewellery.

The robbery happened at a shop on The Strand, Whakatane at about 4.40pm, Eastern Bay of Plenty CIB's Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said.

"He left towards Commerce Street in a silver Nissan TIIDA with the registration plate –FHE988. The vehicle used was stolen from the Kakahoroa Drive public car park earlier today."

"The two staff members were uninjured but are understandably very shaken by what occurred. A scene examination has been completed and we are following positive lines of enquiry."

He said police are now working to identify and locate the offender.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Kakahoroa Drive public car park, prior to the robbery.

"You can contact Police by calling 105 and quoting job number P055561892. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

