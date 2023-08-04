Man with distinctive facial tattoo wanted over fatal hit-and-run

A man with a distinctive facial tattoo is wanted for arrest after a fatal hit-and-run outside a Hutt Valley train station this week.

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Tuesday just after 7am on Eastern Hutt Rd outside Pomare train station. They died at the scene.

Police said the the driver involved left the scene immediately.

Today, police said a warrant has been issued to arrest a man over the hit-and-run.

"Chad Reuben Arene Clark, age 35, is considered dangerous and should not be approached," police said in a statement.

"Police would still like to speak with anyone who saw a red 2002 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration AYM387, travelling in the Upper Hutt area around 7am on Tuesday, who has not already come forward."

An image of Clark was also released by police, showing he has a distinctive facial tattoo over the lower half of his face.

Anyone with information or sightings of Clark can contact police on 105.