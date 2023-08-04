Man charged with murder as wife's remains found in suitcases

A man has been charged with murder after the remains of his wife were found floating in multiple suitcases, Florida police announced today.

William Lowe Jr., 78, was charged with first degree murder following his arrest. He was also charged with improper dismemberment of a human body.

Aydil Barbosa Fontes, 80, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head according to the medical examiner. Detectives said they recovered a 9mm handgun in Lowe’s home.

Detectives allege after Lowe shot and killed Barbosa Fontes, she was dismembered using an electrical tool and her body was put into different suitcases and bags. The bags were then thrown into a local waterway.

Police said the couple had been married for about 15 years and had never been called to their apartment prior to Barbosa Fontes' death.

On July 21, police were called to the waterway by a member of the public who had come across one of the bags, with its contents visible.

Five bags were found after a search of the local waterways, with three suitcases, a small purse and a tote-type bag all being found with human remains.

Witness said they saw a man in his 50s or 60s driving to the dock where the suitcases and bags were found, with surveillance footage confirming this sighting. The video footage allegedly showed Lowe climbing down the dock with a bag that appeared to be weighted.

He was then seen leaving the area, without the bags.

Police said a vehicle seen in the footage was traced back to Lowe and he was questioned on the whereabouts of his wife. Lowe said she was in Brazil but was unable to answer what airline she had flown or when he last spoke to her.

Police believe the chainsaw Lowe allegedly used to dismember his wife has been found. Police also found blood splatter on the walls at Lowe’s house.

He appeared at court and pleaded not guilty. He is currently being held in jail and was not granted bond.