New Zealand
1News

Man charged with arson after Huntly Railway Station fire

23 mins ago
Police at incident scene.

Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

A man has been charged with arson over a blaze at Huntly's historic railway station.

Part of the newly-renovated Raahui Pookeka-Huntly Railway Station was left "severely damaged" after it was set ablaze in a "suspicious" late-night fire on Wednesday, May 31.

"There was no one inside or injured," Huntly Criminal Investigation Branch's Detective Sergeant Simon Evans said.

"A number of inquiries have led police to identify and arrest a 45-year-old man."

The man was due to appear in Hamilton District Court this afternoon.

Police thanked the public for its help in the matter.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Stolen ute used by father of missing Marokopa kids found

Stolen ute used by father of missing Marokopa kids found

Police were tipped off by a member of the public who saw the Toyota Hilux just off Marokopa Rd in Te Anga.

2:39pm

2:06

Man got off e-scooter to confront group in Queen St shooting

Man got off e-scooter to confront group in Queen St shooting

Two people were shot - one in the head - following a confrontation in Auckland's CBD last night where up to four shots were fired.

2:31pm

0:30

Full video: Police speak about double Queen St shooting

Full video: Police speak about double Queen St shooting

1:38pm

Man charged over alleged fatal Hutt Valley hit-and-run

Man charged over alleged fatal Hutt Valley hit-and-run

12:34pm

Parents share pain as men jailed over teen’s shooting death

Parents share pain as men jailed over teen’s shooting death

12:25pm

Photo shows disguised Marokopa father shopping at Hamilton Bunnings

Photo shows disguised Marokopa father shopping at Hamilton Bunnings

7:25am

4:02

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

US woman airlifted to hospital after otter attack

US woman airlifted to hospital after otter attack

23 mins ago

Man charged with arson after Huntly Railway Station fire

Man charged with arson after Huntly Railway Station fire

46 mins ago

3-car-crash leaves 7 injured in Tararua District

3-car-crash leaves 7 injured in Tararua District

4:19pm

Wallabies not viewing new-look All Blacks as 'B-Team'

Wallabies not viewing new-look All Blacks as 'B-Team'

4:16pm

Photos: Abandoned hotel, general store found frozen in time

Photos: Abandoned hotel, general store found frozen in time

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

The civil lawsuit claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her.

5:30am

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

'80s band When the Cat's Away is getting back together to remember their late friend and fellow cat Margaret Urlich.

5:00am

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3

'It's snowing baby!' Jason Momoa enjoys birthday in Queenstown

'It's snowing baby!' Jason Momoa enjoys birthday in Queenstown

Thu, Aug 3

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment by former dancers

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment by former dancers

Wed, Aug 2