Man charged with arson after Huntly Railway Station fire

A man has been charged with arson over a blaze at Huntly's historic railway station.

Part of the newly-renovated Raahui Pookeka-Huntly Railway Station was left "severely damaged" after it was set ablaze in a "suspicious" late-night fire on Wednesday, May 31.

"There was no one inside or injured," Huntly Criminal Investigation Branch's Detective Sergeant Simon Evans said.

"A number of inquiries have led police to identify and arrest a 45-year-old man."

The man was due to appear in Hamilton District Court this afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police thanked the public for its help in the matter.