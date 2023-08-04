Former NZ Idol star on track for spot at Invercargill Council table

Former NZ Idol star and breakfast radio announcer Steve Broad is on track to fill the vacant seat left at the Invercargill City Council table, according to early results.

The first progress results out this afternoon for the recent by-election show the 37-year old has 2293 votes, nearly a 1000 majority to closest rival, former councillor Graham Lewis, who is on 1393.

Sir Tim Shadbolt's partner Asha Dutt is currently in fifth place.

Broad, who has run for a second time in a by-election, told 1News this afternoon he "won't be celebrating" just yet until the final results are "locked in".

There's still a lot of counting to do, with nearly 1700 votes from yesterday and today yet to be processed as well as around 250 special votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voter return is currently 29.58% with 11,416 votes.

"I'm just thankful that people voted, and am full of gratitude to those that trusted me with theirs," Broad said.

He also congratulated all the other candidates and said "it's been a pleasure to stand alongside such quality people".

Graham Lewis, who is currently second, reacted to the early polling results: "Steve is the likely successful candidate and if that lead holds a sincere congratulations to Steve is certainly warranted."

Meanwhile Asha Dutt, who has been there beside Sir Tim during his time in office of 26 years, said: "I'm heartened by my result."

Asha Dutt. (Source: Supplied)

She is currently on 1292 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was always a big task taking on yet another media DJ who is in many homes each morning and whom listeners feel they know."

Radio talkback host and Bluff resident Marcus Lush won the last Invercargill by-election in 2021 and ran for mayor in 2022, but did not return around the council table.

Dutt had some advice for the yet to be elected winner.

"Best of luck to Steve, that particular council is going to be a steep learning curve for him!"

There were a whopping 14 candidates standing for the one vacant seat which left the field wide open for Invercargill ratepayers.

It comes after the council's highest polling candidate in last year's local body election and popular councillor, Nigel Skelt, resigned in May after allegations of inappropriate behaviour while he was the boss of Stadium Southland.

Invercargill City Council deputy electoral officer Michael Morris said "it was likely Steve Broad would be elected to council".

ADVERTISEMENT

"We should better our 2021 by-election voter return which was our key target, although we will fall slightly behind Gore and their 40 per cent return."

The final and confirmed results are expected on Tuesday.