14 candidates vying for spot at Invercargill Council table

Sir Tim Shadbolt's partner, a local radio announcer and a 21-year-old are just some of the candidates vying for a recently vacated seat around the south's biggest council table.

Forget the upcoming general election, it's a local by-election getting Invercargill ratepayers talking.

Residents in the lower south are heading back to the ballot box less than a year from the local body elections in October 2022.

A whopping 14 candidate are running for one vacant seat around the Invercargill City Council table, after popular and prominent councillor, Nigel Skelt, resigned after allegations of inappropriate behaviour while the boss of Stadium Southland.

It's been a troublesome time for politics in the region.

Gore has just wrapped up it's own by-election after a long-standing councilor, Bret Highsted resigned following the mayor-chief executive fallout.

But now, last election's highest polling candidate, Skelt, resigned forcing a by-election.

ICC Deputy Electoral Officer, Michael Morris, told 1News, "it's always sad when a career ends, and the manner that it did, but we are encouraged by the people who want to be here amongst it."

Sir Tim Shadbolt's partner, Asha Dutt, wants to take Nigel Skelt's former seat, after serving what she calls an 'apprenticeship of 26 years."

She said she's not coming into this with an agenda.

"I don't think it's fair to say I have an agenda, I think it's fair to say I have a real understanding of what's involved and I'm one of the few candidates that can hit the ground running."

Dutt said, "It's Asha the individual using what she's learnt and using the skills that she can bring to the role."

Another candidate is former NZ Idol star, teacher and now breakfast radio announcer, Steve Broad.

He's putting his hand up in a by-election for a second time.

"I don't make it easy for myself!" he laughed.

"Focusing on the good stuff is the challenge because there is so much distraction in our city and in our community at the moment. So it's getting back to basics and looking at what council's duties [are] and serving our city well."

Former councillor, Graham Lewis, who missed out on a seat by 27 votes last year is trying again.

Lewis told us in a statement, "this [27 votes short] gave me the confidence that I needed. I am compassionate about our city and citizens from all walks of life and feel I can help maintain the stability and security needed during these unsettled times."

He's up against younger faces like 21-year-old, Sebastien Fabre.

"I sort of asked myself what more can I do for the community," he told 1News.

"There's a few changes I wanna make, there's a few things I want to see develop and progress in the city so why not put my name forward and be a part of it."