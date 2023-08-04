Environment
1News

Clean-up of contaminated Nelson beach could cost millions - mayor

By Jessica Roden, 1News Reporter
8:49pm

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith expects it will cost millions of dollars to treat contamination at one of the country's most popular beaches.

Testing has found sawdust and wood pieces dumped in the 1960s is polluting Tāhunanui Beach with toxins like arsenic.

Smith said it's a symptom of a different era where coastal areas were treated as wastelands.

"Frankly I think it was quite reckless to be putting sawdust, let alone treated wood waste, in a coastal environment."

The wood matter was hidden for many years but was exposed after erosion from various weather events, including the August 2022 storm. The main 80m area at the back beach has been fenced off with signs warning of the danger.

"The greatest health risk would be if children were playing in it... where they may ingest the saw dust and the contaminants," Smith said.

While there's been no reports of issues there's also a risk to dogs and shellfish, he said.

Next week council will be asked to approve $450,000 to start urgent erosion mitigation work but Smith expects it will cost much more to fix.

Nelson City councillor Campbell Rollo met with some locals and businesses this morning who were concerned by the news. The beach is very popular, particularly during the summer months.

"There's still plenty of beach... we have fenced off an area that is affected but there's still plenty of area to use."

Beachgoers 1News spoke to today were concerned about the contamination and the potential impact.

Daniel Mortimer walks his dog every day at the beach and said he enjoys the peace and quiet. He's been concerned about the erosion of the sand dunes for awhile and wrote to the council about it two years ago.

"I suggested that perhaps they might like to think about putting in some sort of sea defences or something like that."

He's worried parts of the beach are too far gone and concerned by the discovery of the contamination. "It's not a good look... because it's all just going out into the environment daily."

Nelson resident Caroline Ferguson said it was "frightening" as she often walked her dog there. "We see lots of children, they play there. They climb up and jump over and my dog follows them."

Heather Bell said it needs to be fixed quickly. "It's a bit concerning to know that there's toxins leeching and I'm hoping that will be remedied pretty soon."

There's a big job ahead with around 200 trucks worth of contaminated material needing to be removed.

Smith said plans were still being worked out to remediate the area and find a safe area to dispose of the material. He couldn't yet give a time frame on how long it would take.

New ZealandNelsonEnvironment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Locals walk out as Govt announces forestry slash plan

Locals walk out as Govt announces forestry slash plan

The response comes months after Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle devastated parts of the North Island's East Coast.

Thu, Aug 3

1:02

'Not fair': Storm-hit Nelson families still miss out on support

'Not fair': Storm-hit Nelson families still miss out on support

"To see that something has been offered, but not to us, it just really hurts because we’re struggling.”

Wed, Aug 2

'Wicked' pohutukawa poisoners at it again in Whakatāne

'Wicked' pohutukawa poisoners at it again in Whakatāne

Wed, Aug 2

NZ fails to hit heights on Forbes' ecotourism rankings

NZ fails to hit heights on Forbes' ecotourism rankings

Wed, Aug 2

Slash: Still no action in East Coast months after damning report

Slash: Still no action in East Coast months after damning report

Wed, Aug 2

Protester stand-off at Auckland maunga over tree felling

Protester stand-off at Auckland maunga over tree felling

Tue, Aug 1

2:19

Latest

Popular

25 mins ago

American flag still attached as flagpole impaled man's head

American flag still attached as flagpole impaled man's head

40 mins ago

Kiwi to be deported over Brisbane sex shop murder

Kiwi to be deported over Brisbane sex shop murder

45 mins ago

Man charged with murder as wife's remains found in suitcases

Man charged with murder as wife's remains found in suitcases

53 mins ago

Police seek assistance from public after Whakatāne smash and grab

Police seek assistance from public after Whakatāne smash and grab

9:16pm

'Intolerable situation' led to husband's soup lacing death

'Intolerable situation' led to husband's soup lacing death

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

The civil lawsuit claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her.

5:30am

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

'80s band When the Cat's Away is getting back together to remember their late friend and fellow cat Margaret Urlich.

5:00am

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3

'It's snowing baby!' Jason Momoa enjoys birthday in Queenstown

'It's snowing baby!' Jason Momoa enjoys birthday in Queenstown

Thu, Aug 3

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment by former dancers

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment by former dancers

Wed, Aug 2