CCTV shows photo-seeking tourists destroying Italian statue

7:54am

A 150-year-old statue was toppled at an Italian villa by tourists posing for pictures.

The incident took place at Villa Alceo in the town of Viggiu, Reuters reports.

Manager Bruno Golferini said two of the group of German visitors who were renting the villa climbed into a fountain to hug the work Domina, by Enrico Butti.

One appeared to push it with a stick before it toppled over.

The accident was captured on CCTV.

A complaint has been laid with police, but the group are believed to have left Italy.

Domina was worth around $360,390.

