World
1News

Watch: Sneaky sip costs real estate agent nearly $25,000

10 mins ago

A Canadian real estate agent ended up paying through the nose after taking a cheeky swig of milk from a client's fridge.

Realtor Michele (Mike) Rose was waiting for a possible buyer to arrive at his client's Kamloops, British Colombia home on July 16 last year when he opened the fridge. Rose then took a swig out of a milk carton before replacing it.

Unbeknownst to him the whole thing was caught on a Ring security camera.

Legal documents were released on the incident late last week, revealing Rose had been fined just under $25,000 for his actions.

"This was unprofessional in so many ways," the home's owner at the time Lyska Fullerton told the Washington Post in an interview yesterday.

"Every part of it was just such an invasion of privacy and such an invasion of our home."

In a statement shortly after the incident happened, Rose shared an apology.

"Although I have apologised directly to the homeowners, I know that actions like this are not quickly forgiven nor easily forgotten," he said.

"I will be spending the next few weeks considering my actions, better understanding why I would do this, and working to ensure this kind of [behaviour] never occurs again."

Washington Post reports that Rose was suspended "until further investigation" from his position at Royal LePage Kamloops Realty.

On the plus side, Fullerton managed to sell her home shortly after terminating Rose as her agent.

WorldPropertyNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man whose body found in a barrel on Malibu beach identified

Man whose body found in a barrel on Malibu beach identified

The barrel was first spotted over the weekend floating in a Malibu lagoon and brought in with a kayak by a maintenance worker.

12:26pm

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

"There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack," police said.

9:02am

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death for antisemitic attack

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death for antisemitic attack

8:07am

US Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

US Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

7:22am

0:54

US woman escapes from cinder block cell after fake cop kidnapping

US woman escapes from cinder block cell after fake cop kidnapping

6:57am

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife to separate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife to separate

6:12am

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Hipkins on why Govt voted down parental leave bill

Hipkins on why Govt voted down parental leave bill

10 mins ago

Watch: Sneaky sip costs real estate agent nearly $25,000

0:16

Watch: Sneaky sip costs real estate agent nearly $25,000

23 mins ago

Inside Parliament: How politics can affect the cost of cherry tomatoes

Inside Parliament: How politics can affect the cost of cherry tomatoes

44 mins ago

Zespri file civil case in China over unauthorised kiwifruit sales

Zespri file civil case in China over unauthorised kiwifruit sales

48 mins ago

Somalia apologise for slow sprinter at World University Games

1:10

Somalia apologise for slow sprinter at World University Games

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6