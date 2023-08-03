Watch: Sneaky sip costs real estate agent nearly $25,000

A Canadian real estate agent ended up paying through the nose after taking a cheeky swig of milk from a client's fridge.

Realtor Michele (Mike) Rose was waiting for a possible buyer to arrive at his client's Kamloops, British Colombia home on July 16 last year when he opened the fridge. Rose then took a swig out of a milk carton before replacing it.

Unbeknownst to him the whole thing was caught on a Ring security camera.

Legal documents were released on the incident late last week, revealing Rose had been fined just under $25,000 for his actions.

"This was unprofessional in so many ways," the home's owner at the time Lyska Fullerton told the Washington Post in an interview yesterday.

"Every part of it was just such an invasion of privacy and such an invasion of our home."

In a statement shortly after the incident happened, Rose shared an apology.

"Although I have apologised directly to the homeowners, I know that actions like this are not quickly forgiven nor easily forgotten," he said.

"I will be spending the next few weeks considering my actions, better understanding why I would do this, and working to ensure this kind of [behaviour] never occurs again."

Washington Post reports that Rose was suspended "until further investigation" from his position at Royal LePage Kamloops Realty.

On the plus side, Fullerton managed to sell her home shortly after terminating Rose as her agent.