Six arrested after multiple stolen vehicles tracked across Akl

Six people were arrested in Auckland overnight after a number of stolen vehicles were tracked by police across the region.

The first two arrests came after the police eagle helicopter followed an allegedly stolen vehicle through South Auckland at around 1.40am.

“The driver fled at speed upon seeing our staff arrive,” police said.

“It travelled into the Ōtara area, where a passenger exited, and the vehicle was abandoned.”

A 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were taken into custody.

At around 3.20am, another allegedly stolen vehicle was spotted near the CBD, and the eagle quickly deployed again.

The driver sped away, losing control while trying to avoid spikes.

“Eagle continued to observe the vehicle drive erratically on the Southern Motorway.”

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in Manukau, where two men, 32 and 33, were arrested.

At 4.30am, the dog unit was deployed to stop a group of offenders who were running away from an allegedly stolen vehicle that had crashed on the north-western motorway near St Lukes.

“After a lengthy period of tracking, the dog handler located two male offenders and took them into custody near Mt Albert.”

Charges are pending for the 15 and 18-year-olds.