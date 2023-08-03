New Zealand
Mercury plunges as Auckland shivers through its coldest night of year

10:24am
The weather agency said the temperature dropped to 2.5C overnight, and warned it would be "another chilly one" tonight.

(Source: istock.com)

Aucklanders shivered through their coldest night of the year, according to MetService.

The weather agency said the temperature dropped to 2.5C overnight, and warned it would be "another chilly one" tonight.

Elsewhere, large swells have seen early morning Cook Strait ferry sailings cancelled. Interislander and Bluebridge are monitoring conditions.

There remain a number of road closures in the central North Island, with the transport agency Waka Kotahi saying SH1 at the Desert Rd and SH46 Tongariro to Rangipo are closed.

SH4 and SH47 are also shut.

In the south, John Law of MetService said those in Banks Peninsula and south-eastern Wairarapa could get some snowy showers today. South Island skifields could get a blast of snow tomorrow morning, while the Chatham Islands could expect some wet and windy conditions.

