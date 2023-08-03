Locals walk out as Govt announces forestry slash plan

The Government has said it is "committed" to reducing forestry slash damage in Tairāwhiti Gisborne and Wairoa, releasing a report today outlining its plan to tackle the issue.

But some East Coast locals stormed out of the announcement, upset at a perceived lack of urgent action.

"The wider region is looking for something more substantive than this," an audience member said.

A statement announcing the Government's plan outlined it with four key points: "Clearing woody debris", "Support for Gisborne District Council on land use management", "Improved national guidance on forestry management, including on forestry slash" and "Work to strengthen regional partnerships".

It comes months after a Government-commissioned report into how widespread damage was caused on the North Island's East Coast by forestry slash, sediment and other wooden debris during Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle.

The debris dammed bridges causing additional flooding and destruction to land and property.

The report - Outrage to Optimism - called for a halt to wide-scale forestry felling in Tairāwhiti and Wairoa.

It warned of a devastating land collapse within 10 years if no action was taken.

Former National Cabinet minister Hekia Parata, one of the leads on the report, said when it was released: "How do we fix this up? How do we do that urgently? And how do we look to a better future?"





'It's clear more needs to be done' - Govt

Forestry Minister Peeni Henare announcing the Government's land use plan. (Source: 1News)

Eight of the 49 recommendations in the report aren't being progressed by the Government.

The other 41 are all either being taken on board or in they're in a position where "further analysis [is] required".

A full list of those recommendations and their statuses is available here.

"We're committed to change based on this report," Environment Minister David Parker said. "Each of the report's recommendations was carefully considered, and we are firmly focussed on reducing risk and setting this region up for sustainable longer term change.

"Our response has two phases: immediate actions, then building resilience."

In May's Budget, the Government committed to spending $10 million to remove up to 70,000 tonnes of woody debris from river and catchment systems in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay.

"The $10.15m is a start," Forestry Minister Peeni Henare said. "But it's clear more needs to be done to address the problem of woody debris and manage the risks to life, assets, and the environment.

"Communities want this prioritised. We need to reach a shared view of the size of the problem, actions to take and how the response should be paid for," he added.

$202m is also being set aside for sediment and debris clean up, manly focused on sediment.

Two key elements of the second phase, "building resilience", are working with Gisborne District Council to update its regional resource management plan and updating forestry management standards at the national level.

"This will include national guidance on forestry slash risk management and addressing risks of slope failure and slash mobilisation.

"Responsibility for more active controls on forestry harvesting in the region rests with the Gisborne District Council," Parker said.

"This is why we are helping the Council by providing a statutory resource management adviser, so it can more quickly develop new resource management measures that are fit for purpose.

"This is not a reflection on the Council – rather, it recognises the scale of the task that it faces."

The new national guidelines will help the council update its own measures, Parker added.

The Government also plans to appoint a facilitator who can help build partnerships with the forestry industry, landowners and Māori.

"We've met regularly with the forestry industry and Māori with an interest in forestry," Henare said. "They are also committed to change and are actively working with central and local government to reduce known risks."

The full Government response to the report is available here.