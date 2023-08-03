'It's snowing baby!' Jason Momoa enjoys birthday in Queenstown

Hollywood star Jason Momoa celebrated his 44th birthday in style in Queenstown earlier this week.

The Aquaman star filmed himself taking a dip in a hot tub as snow fell.

"Happy birthday to me," he said.

"What the hell is going on. Look at that, August 1. Never in my life, 44 years, did I ever get in a hot tub.

"It’s snowing, baby!"

ADVERTISEMENT

The star had been filming Chief of War for Apple TV+ in New Zealand, among other projects.

Meanwhile, John Law of MetService said those in Banks Peninsula and south-eastern Wairarapa could get some snowy showers today, while conditions would be cold but clear for much of the rest of the country.

South Island skifields could get a blast of snow tomorrow morning, while the Chatham Islands could expect some wet and windy conditions.