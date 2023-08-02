Video: Boston cop hurt after violently face-planting off slide

A video, that has since gone viral, shows a Boston cop injuring themselves on a recently renovated children's slide and has seen the mayor weigh in on the incident.

The Boston Police Department commented on the video today, stating the officer was treated for minor injuries using his own health insurance. It added he didn't miss any work because of the incident.

Video of his disastrous slide misadventure were reportedly captured by chuckling colleagues before being posted to social media where it racked up millions of views.

In the footage, a clanging sound can be heard coming from a twisted silver slide at City Hall Plaza before a fully uniformed male officer comes flying out feet first and face down.

The officer briefly goes airborne before slamming their face on the slide and bouncing off to a less than graceful landing on the ground beneath the slide.

Multiple items from the officers belt came flying off during the incident, including what appears to be a pair of handcuffs.

The video caught the attention of the Mayor Michelle Wu, who warned the slide is only meant for children.

"I don't know what the circumstances were or what happened,' she told Boston25 News.

"But, I will definitely check in and make sure the officer is OK. If it looks like that there needs to more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that too."

Media outlets in the US report it isn't the first time an adult has been turned around by the slide. In November last year, when the slide was first installed, Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy lost a shoe while coming down and also ended up facedown.

"I started down the slide sitting straight up and facing forward. I got whipped around in the tunnel and came out backwards and upside down," she said.

Boston Police said the officer has not faced any disciplinary action over the incident.